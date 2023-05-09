Mick seemingly drowned on Christmas Day after a heated confrontation with new wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks). Having rushed into the water to rescue soulmate Linda, Mick was never seen again, while Janine was arrested and Linda was left distraught without him.

There was a heartbreaking new development for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in tonight's EastEnders (9th May), as she received official confirmation that her beloved Mick (Danny Dyer) is now presumed dead.

Trying to piece her life back together, Linda made a deal with best pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who was keen to buy Janine's half of The Queen Vic so she and Linda could go into business together.

Also hoping to become co-owner are the Panesars, and Linda has been keeping everyone on the hook to purchase the pub while hoping that another secret buyer comes good.

Tonight, Linda opened her mail to find an official death certificate that declared Mick's death as presumed. She was broken as she struggled to come to terms with the news, knowing that Mick was never coming home.

Then again, we all know that in soapland, no sign of a body means there's always a chance a lost character can reappear later down the line...

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter and Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Whatever the future may hold, though, Linda must now carry on without Mick. She was seen on the phone with her mystery buyer, who we know to be her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

In earshot of Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Linda explained that Mick's death was now registered, and Suki headed off to tell husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) that their ownership of the pub was imminent.

Unbeknown to them, though, Linda told her caller that she urgently needed the money for The Vic, and only then would she let down Sharon and the Panesars. Will Linda's plan pay off?

