The landlady is supposed to be going into business with best pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), with Sharon offering to buy Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) share of the pub. But Linda clearly has other arrangements in mind, having previously made a plea to an unknown character.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) made another secret phone call in tonight's EastEnders (Thursday 23rd March), sparking fresh mystery in her future plans for The Queen Vic.

Tonight, Sharon spotted Linda looking downcast, as she was still coming to terms with the harrowing events that led to her soulmate Mick (Danny Dyer) going missing. With Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in need of an assistant to sell knock-off wedding dresses to raise much-needed funds, Sharon pointed him Linda's way.

But Linda explained that she just wasn't in the mood for romance and weddings at present – and who could blame her? She also added that Janine's plea hearing would be taking place next week.

Upon seeing Alfie struggling to make his selling banter work with a group of women, though, Sharon urged Linda to put him out of his misery. So Linda joined the crowd and made out that she was desperate to buy one of the dresses herself, announcing that she had seen the exact same design selling for three grand elsewhere.

Linda's magic touch did the trick, and eventually, bride-to-be Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) agreed to buy one of the dresses. At the end of the day, Linda was thoroughly cheered up as she thanked Alfie and Sharon for getting her involved, revealing how quiet things have been for her lately at The Vic.

When Sharon commented that it would be far from quiet once she and her young son Albie were around, Linda laughed along. But once left alone, she made a call to her accomplice, claiming that she wasn't hassling whoever was at the other end of the line.

"But have you got the cash for The Vic or not?" she asked. "Because we are running out of time."

Linda then looked around, clearly checking the coast was still clear. But who on earth is she conspiring with to oust Sharon from the deal for the pub? RadioTimes.com has been speculating on that very subject, but who do you think she's in cahoots with?

