But when Stacey advised her to wait before seeing Caz again, Eve ignored her and went to see the other woman alone. Meanwhile, Stacey assumed Eve was working at the bap van, and the family prepared for a social worker to visit, to approve Stacey as a carer for her daughter Lily's (Lillia Turner) unborn baby.

At Walford East, Eve demanded to know why Caz had suddenly appeared after decades of silence, and Caz explained she had a male fiancé, and wasn't gay or bisexual as she had let Eve believe. Caz had been encouraged by her partner to face Eve so she could move on from her actions, but Caz soon saw how selfish this was.

Caz revealed that she had actually stopped near the scene of the accident, despite what Eve thought. And when she said she wanted to hear all about Erica, Eve softened enough to talk fondly of her beloved lost twin.

But when Caz explained that she knew she was lucky to have got her life back after 3 years in prison, and added that she hadn't touched alcohol since that night, Eve questioned this.

As it dawned on Eve that Caz had been drink-driving on the night she killed Erica, Caz confessed she had been drinking shots of vodka. In scenes played powerfully by Peace, Eve erupted in fury, screaming that her sister had been taken from her before she had the chance to turn 18.

Upon Eve's return to the Slaters', Theo made an attempt to step in. But this only fuelled Eve's rage and she smashed up the kitchen, just moments before social worker Naz (Buckso Dhillion-Woolley) arrived!

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) took over with Eve and tidied the kitchen while Lily and Stacey dealt with Naz. But thankfully, Naz was pleased to see such a normal, lived-in house and complimented Stacey on creating a stable and loving environment.

Eve had now calmed down and was apologetic, but Stacey was in no mood to listen, and she confided in Theo instead. Theo commented that perhaps Eve didn't want the Slaters as her family, and urged Stacey to give up on Eve.

Later, with Theo's words in mind, and worried for Lily and the baby's wellbeing, Stacey ordered Eve out. But will Stacey see that Theo is the real danger? And where does Eve go from here?

