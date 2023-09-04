The youngster lost her mum, Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) earlier in the year when she sadly died from cancer.

But that hasn't stopped Lola from having a huge part in little Lexi's life, as viewers will remember she recorded a series of videos for her daughter as she approached huge milestones in her life.

One of these was upon Lexi, as she packed her bag and pencil case for her first day at secondary school.

An emotional dad Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) asked Lexi to sit with him while he showed her something.

Pressing play on the video, Lola appeared, with her iconic bright fake nails and beaming smile.

"I want you to know how proud I am of you," Lola said. "You're my little girl and this is a big day. Secondary school... wow."

Fighting tears, Lola continued: "Right, what can I tell you. The popular kids - they ain't really all that - and the weird kids - they aren't really that weird. Everyone just wants to be liked.

"Be kind - or just be yourself, because you are kind. And funny. And beautiful."

She added: "Just do your best because you can really make something of yourself and you can be happy. Mummy is with you in spirit every step of the way.

"Good luck, darling. Mummy loves you so, so much."

And with that, Lola blew a kiss to the camera, as Ben and Lexi did the same through tears.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) went into labour - right at the same moment a horrified Stacey (Lacey Turner) discovered the true identity of her stalker.

