Cindy has been planning to set up an ambitious new business venture with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), but discovered that there was another bidder going for the same building they've eyed up.

Unwilling to lose out, Cindy spoke to the mystery other bidder on the phone, arranging to meet with the suggestion that they could go halves on the lot.

Cindy headed off to the meeting alone, and we later saw her head to The Vic, where she shared another sweet moment with daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Asking Anna if she remembered how to make Cindy's version of a margarita cocktail, Cindy was pleased when Anna recited the recipe from memory.

With ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) concerned for their other daughter Gina (Francesca Henry), Cindy sat down with him to reminisce.

She was delighted when George offered her half the proceeds of the Marbella bar sale after all - but he asked her not to tell Ian until he had a chance to break the news to his fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

Catching up with Ian, Cindy relayed her other news: they could be going into business with their fellow bidder.

Ian was sceptical, but Cindy explained that the man was actually a former Walford resident who "seems really professional".

When Ian asked who this person was, Cindy replied that he didn't want to be named until the contract had been signed.

She asked Ian to trust her judgement, but we have a strong feeling the pair will come to regret this decision!

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale smiling at Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale as they sit in the Queen Vic in EastEnders. BBC

Dean would be the likely candidate for wanting to keep this deal under wraps, knowing that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and other locals would refuse to make him welcome after he raped Linda and attempted to do the same to Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

Ian would, of course, also recognise Dean, but has yet to meet the other bidder as Cindy took control.

So, is Dean about to make his comeback as the new business partner to the unsuspecting Beales? With poor Linda about to receive a Halloween shock, has this paved the way for Dean's return?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

