Callum Highway (Tony Clay) finds out what Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) is hiding, and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) worries that her past may affect her future. Finally, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) has a new plan.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 2nd - 5th October 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Danger for Stacey Slater as Theo Hawthorne breaks in

Stacey attends the hearing for her Stalking Protection Order. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the day of the hearing for her Stalking Protection Order arrives, Stacey is nervous. Martin Fowler (James Bye) shows her the Secret Cam posters that Theo has been putting up all over the square, and she heads off to furiously confront Theo.

But he's already left for court in a smart suit, and Stacey fears his image might sway the magistrate. She decides to go to the hearing and speak for herself and arrives in time to hear DS Garrett laying out the case against Theo.

Then Theo's solicitor addresses the court, tearing Stacey's character and reputation apart. It's at this point that Stacey can no longer hold back, but will her words have an impact? As the week continues, the fallout of the magistrate's decision has far-reaching consequences for Stacey.

More like this

Theo makes it clear that the court ruling hasn't changed anything - he insists that Stacey loves him as much as he loves her and they are meant to be together. Theo breaks into the Slaters' while Stacey is home alone, where a shocking incident unfolds. Will Stacey be okay?

2. Freddie Slater confronts rapist father Graham Foster

Graham Foster in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Freddie receives a friend request from 'Graham Foster', he's left shaken, blocking him. But after talking to Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), Freddie decides to confront his father. A worried Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) joins Freddie, who demands that Graham admit he raped Freddie's mum Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth).

But Graham insists that Little Mo is a liar, and orders Freddie to leave or he'll call the police. Freddie is reeling in the wake of this encounter, and can't believe Graham was so cold and remorseless. Anna tries to reassure Freddie that he's nothing like his evil father, but Freddie can't shake the fear that he shares DNA with such a monster.

Over the course of a difficult day, Freddie tries and fails to put things right with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), gets into an altercation at The Vic and has a row with Stacey.

Anna later tries to talk Bobby around over his broken friendship with Freddie and explains why he's in such a state. Bobby is shocked to hear that Freddie has had a confrontation with Graham, and Bobby and Anna search for Freddie, fearing he might do something stupid while drunk and upset. Can they help Freddie?

3. Lily Slater panics over motherhood

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

During a family dinner at Kat and her new husband Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house, Lily loses her temper with a crying baby Charli. She has a meltdown over her ability to be a good mum and storms off.

Kat rushes after Lily, sharing her own experience with her daughter Zoe (Michelle Ryan). Lily worries she's too young, but Kat insists that, with Stacey by her side, Lily can be a great mother. But Lily is feeling the pressure and remains unconvinced. Can she get back on track?

4. Callum Highway catches Jay Brown out with Nadine

Callum meets Nadine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) can't resist laying into widower Jay about his nighttime disappearances, and Ben's husband Callum is stuck in the middle of their bickering.

Later, Callum tries to talk to Jay and offer a shoulder to cry on, but Jay insists he's fine, and simply goes out to connect with new friends. A run-in with Nadine (Jazzy Phoenix) leaves Callum faintly amused at her attempts to pick him up, even when he reveals he's a police detective.

But that night, Callum spots Nadine and Jay together and is soon more worried than ever. Will he find out what's really going on?

5. Whitney Dean is haunted by her past

Zack and Whitney meet with the social worker. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Whitney and partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) sit down with social worker Jan for their fostering assessment. Whit has to go over difficult moments from her past, including the abuse she suffered from Tony King (Chris Coghill).

She worries that what happened to her might impact her chances of fostering, and Whit and Zack are on tenterhooks as they await Jan's next visit.

She's soon delighted to tell the couple that they've been approved for the next stage of their fostering application, as she believes they have a lot to offer children in the system. Will Whit's dream come true?

6. Rocky Cotton takes drastic action

Rocky comes up with a plan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rocky tries to get wife Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) in the mood for some alone time, but their living situation at Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) is taking its toll.

Hoping to woo Kathy, Rocky sets up a romantic picnic at the car lot. But Kathy is furious that he's spent money they don't have. After a tongue-lashing from Kathy, Rocky realises he must take drastic action to get them back on track. But what will he do?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.