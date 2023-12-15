As the final commences, the dancing duos will be performing three different routines, including an iconic show dance, a judges' pick and their favourite dance.

Some of the dances include a Showdance to a Jennifer Lopez Megamix, the Judges' Pick Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton and a Favourite Dance Tango to Tattoo by Loreen.

In this week's episode of Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual writer Katelyn Mensah and self-professed "Strictly super-fan", Katie White, talk all about the upcoming final as they give their predictions on who they think will win and look back on a glorious 12 weeks.

Over the course of the competition, viewers have been delighted with each and every performance, with some notable ones including Annabel Croft's touching tribute to her husband who sadly passed away and Krishnan Guru-Murthy's Strictly journey being nothing more than utter perfection.

Elsewhere in the competition wowing the audience each week has, of course, been Layton Williams and Ellie Leach, who have consistently topped the leaderboard and are no doubt possible winners of the competition.

Delivering their verdict on who they think will win the competition, Katie noted she thinks Ellie Leach will lift the Glitterball this weekend while Katelyn explained she believes it'll be Layton who wins the show this year.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 16th December at 7pm.

