20 cricket questions for your home pub quiz
Summer cricket might still be a good few months away in the UK, but while we wait for sunnier days there's never a bad time to test yourself with a bit of cricketing trivia.
Below we've compiled a 20-question cricket pub quiz focusing on both the past and present of the sport so if you fancy yourself as an expert see how well you can score – and if you can manage full marks then you really are an all-rounder.
Questions
- The first official international cricket match was held in 1844 between which two nations?
- What is the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method used for in cricket?
- A cricket umpire raises both of their arms straight above their head – what does this signify?
- What is the term used when a player is bowled out by the first ball they face?
- Ben Stokes plays for which County Championship team?
- What year was the inaugural IPL season?
- How many days did the longest recorded Test match last?
- Who is the only batsman to record 400 in a single innings in an international test match?
- Which player took the most wickets in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
- Nasser Hussain last captained the England Test team in which year?
- Eoin Morgan has played more ODI matches for Ireland than he has played Test matches for England – true or false?
- In which year did Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff make his Test debut for England?
- Who was the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket?
- In what country would you find the Kensington Oval cricket stadium?
- Which teams won the first edition of The 100, in the Men's and Women's events?
- Who did England beat in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final?
- Which legendary cricketer earned the nickname The God of Cricket?
- Who currently tops the ICC rankings for Test batsmen?
- Which team emerged victorious at the first-ever Cricket World Cup in 1975?
- Which cricketer boasts by some distance the best batting average of all time at 99.94?
Answers
- USA and Canada
- To determine a target score in case a limited overs match is abandoned due to rain or other circumstances.
- The batsman has scored a six
- Golden duck
- Durham
- 2008
- Nine days (England v South Africa, 1939)
- Brian Lara (v England in 2004)
- Mohammed Shami
- 2003
- True
- 1998
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Barbados
- Men's – Southern Brave, Women's – Oval Invincibles
- New Zealand
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Kane Williamson (as of February 2024)
- West Indies
- Sir Donald Bradman
