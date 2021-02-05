30 Marvel questions for your home pub quiz

While 2020 proved to be a disappointing year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this year has got off to a fabulous start with the long-awaited launch of WandaVision.

Advertisement

If that unconventional Avengers spin-off has got you hungry for more superhero fun, why not get together with your friends, family or colleagues and tackle our Marvel quiz?

Below, you’ll find thirty questions that will get your night of comic book trivia off to a strong start, as well as reveal who has been paying most attention to the MCU’s various movies and television shows.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions assemble!

Who made Captain America’s shield? Unlike the comics, who created Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Which beloved comic book writer cameoed in every Marvel film up to Avengers: Endgame? Who is the arch-nemesis of crime-fighting vigilante Daredevil? What is Captain America’s shield made out of? Which infamous aquatic bird has made cameo appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2? What is Black Widow’s real name? On what planet was the Soul Stone hidden in Infinity War? Which former Doctor Who companion plays cyborg assassin Nebula? What was the final film in Marvel Studios’ “Phase Three”? Which Marvel film did Kenneth Branagh direct? Which Hollywood A-lister made a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok playing Loki in an Asgardian play? In which film’s post-credit scene did Thanos first appear? Director Taika Waititi also plays which comedic Thor: Ragnarok character? What is the name of Bruce Banner’s love interest in The Incredible Hulk? Who was the first female superhero to appear in the title of an MCU film? What is the name of Black Panther’s home country? Which former Batman played Spider-Man villain the Vulture? What is the name of the microscopic universe Ant-Man travels to when he goes sub-atomic? Who was Tony Stark’s favourite band, whose songs feature in the Iron Man movies? What species is Loki revealed to be? What country does Wanda Maximoff come from? Before becoming Vision, what is the name of Iron Man’s A.I. butler? What is the only Marvel film not to have a post-credit scene? What Top Gun character is Captain Marvel’s cat named after? Who was the first actor to play James Rhodes (aka War Machine) in the MCU? What is the name of the organisation revealed to have taken over S.H.I.E.L.D. in Captain America: The Winter Soldier? Who killed Tony Stark’s parents? Agent Phil Coulson went on to become the main character on which spin-off TV show? How many Infinity Stones are there?

Answers

Advertisement