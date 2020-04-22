Quizzing has become one of the most popular activities to entertain the nation in recent times, with virtual pub quizzes appearing in every corner of the internet. Whether you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger you’re never far from a quiz… but what do you do when it’s your turn to host?

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to soaps you can use at your next online gathering - read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below - no cheating…