Now that our evenings are dominated by quizzes on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Facetime, we're wondering how everyone else knows so many historical facts, and can quote the first lines of famous novels. Who knew science and nature was such a popular round?!

We thought we'd make it a bit fairer by giving you some questions on something we know much more about: Walford and the angry, bed-hopping people who live there!