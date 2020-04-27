60s music questions for your home pub quiz
Go back to the birth of modern rock for your next virtual pub quiz
Music must surely be a round on everyone's virtual pub quiz - and the 60s was a time when Britain ruled the radio waves. So next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not take your friends and family back to the time of British rock, American counterculture and bubblegum pop?
RadioTimes.com has a whole round devoted to 60s music to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 groovy questions! Answers below – no cheating…
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Questions
- True or false: Penny Lane is named after a real street in London
- Who is the lead singer of The Who?
- It's Now or Never was the first 60s number one for which musical icon?
- Who sang the title track of 60s Bond film Thunderball?
- Which Daydream Believer band initially began as a fictional band on a sitcom?
- Peter, Paul and Mary famously sang Leaving on a Jet Plane - but who wrote and sang the original version?
- What is the best selling single of the 1960s in the UK?
- Which UK comedian had the best-selling UK single of 1965?
- The Animals formed in which UK city?
- What was the name of Tom Jones' first number one in 1965, later popularised by Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?
- Which iconic BBC music show premiered on 1st January 1964?
- Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini was a 1990 hit for Bombalurina, but who sang the 1960 original?
- Which band were recording their first album at Abbey Road while The Beatles were recording Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Band?
- How many number one albums did Cilla Black have in the 60s?
- Which American rocker was the final performer at Woodstock festival in 1969?
- Jim Morrison was the lead singer of which controversial band?
- Name the song: "All the leaves are brown, And the sky is grey..."
- How many number ones did The Beatles have during the 1960s in the UK?
- Gimme Shelter and Paint It Black were hits for which legendary British band?
- Which blonde bombshell became the face of country music in the 60s?
Answers
- False - it's a street in Liverpool
- Roger Daltrey
- Elvis Presley
- Tom Jones
- The Monkees
- John Denver
- She Loves You by The Beatles
- Ken Dodd with Tears
- Newcastle
- It's Not Unusual
- Top of the Pops
- Brian Hyland
- Pink Floyd
- None - her first number one album was in 2015
- Jimi Hendrix
- The Doors
- California Dreamin by The Mamas and The Papas
- 17
- The Rolling Stones
- Dolly Parton
