20 biology quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz
Every virtual pub quiz has a science round - time to specialise with some biology questions!
Virtual pub quizzes continue to be all the rage up and down the country, with quiz fans getting all too familiar with the science round that comes with every online query. So next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, go a bit more in-depth with everyone's favourite science - biology.
RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to biology you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…
And once you're done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Questions
- Hansen's disease is more commonly known by which name?
- Botany is the study of what life form?
- What is the human body's largest organ?
- True or false: snails have teeth
- What part of the human body is the Mandible?
- How many bones does an adult human have?
- True or false: jellyfish have hearts
- Which French microbiologist discovered the process of pasteurisation?
- What year was the first animal cloned?
- Who discovered penicillin?
- When was the Human Genome project completed?
- How many species are estimated to live on Earth?
- A DNA molecule is described as being what shape?
- Heterochromia results in which change in physical appearance?
- Crohn's disease is part of which disease group?
- How many neck vertebrae do giraffes have, compared to a human's seven?
- Which food substance helps move waste through the body?
- The term 'renal' refers to which organs?
- What is the name of the biggest part of the human brain?
- Can cell walls be found in plant cells, animal cells or both?
Answers
More like this
- Leprosy
- Plants
- Skin
- True
- Lower Jawbone
- 206
- False
- Louis Pasteur
- 1996
- Alexander Fleming
- 2003
- 8.7million
- Double helix
- Different coloured eyes
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Seven
- Fibre
- Kidneys
- The cerebrum
- Plant cells
