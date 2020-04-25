❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
90s music questions for your home pub quiz
Know your Oasis from your S Club 7?
Published: Saturday, 25 April 2020 at 1:34 pm
The nineties was a golden age of music, with many of the biggest bands hitting new heights and solo stars coming up with music that has stood the test of time.
And so no budding Zoom quizmaster should be without a 90s music round in their virtual pub quiz. But who has the time to make up all the questions themselves? Well, luckily we do, and here's 20 that should be handy to keep you going for a bit.
Once you're done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, or music quiz for size?
Enjoy the quiz...
Questions
- Name the members of the band Blur (a point for each)
- What's the name of Britney Spears' first single, released in 1998?
- What is the name of the first album by Oasis?
- Name all the original members of Take That (a point for each)
- Everybody's Free to Wear Sunscreen was a 1999 hit for which Australian artist, best known for film directing?
- Which band had a 1997 hit with the song The Drugs Don't Work?
- What was the name of the Children's series on which S Club 7 began their musical career?
- Which 1998 Madonna album featured the hit single Frozen?
- In which year of the nineties did Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die?
- What were REM losing in their 1991 hit single?
- Whitney Houston's rendition of I Will Always Love You shot into the charts in 1992 after it was featured in which Hollywood film?
- According to Natalie Inbruglia in 1997, "Nothing's right, I'm..." what?
- Sinead O'Connor had a big chart hit in 1990 with which song written by Prince?
- Who was the lead guitarist in The Stone Roses?
- Which song by Manchester band James was the lead song in the 1999 America Pie film soundtrack?
- Name the Bryan Adams song that was featured in the film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves and spent 16 weeks at the top of the UK charts in 1991
- In 1995, The Beatles released their Anthology albums, featuring rare and never-before-heard demos. What was the name of the new song that they released ahead of these albums?
- How many members were in the Backstreet Boys?
- Who is the lead singer of Pearl Jam?
- Radiohead sang about Fake Plastic what?
Answers
- Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James, Dave Rowntree
- ... Baby One More Time
- Definitely, Maybe
- Robbie Williams, Jason Orange, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald
- Baz Luhrmann
- The Verve
- Miami 7
- Ray of Light
- 1994
- Their religion (Losing My Religion)
- The Bodyguard
- Torn
- Nothing Compares 2 U
- John Squire
- Laid
- (Everything I do) I Do It For You
- Free As A Bird
- Five. Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough
- Eddie Vedder
- Trees
