34 Reality TV questions for your home pub quiz
Test your knowledge of Big Brother, Love Island, Popstars, TOWIE and more
Every night is quiz night these days. And it's all getting a bit embarrassing with the number of flags and historical dates we're getting wrong - we should have paid more attention at school!
If it were up to us, all quizzes would have a bumper entertainment round (we might actually get some points that way). We've compiled a Reality TV round to get you started, with 34 questions about shows like Big Brother and Love Island for you to test out your knowledge.
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz to see how many points you can rack up? Plus there's many, many more questions available as part of our classic general knowledge pub quiz.
Enjoy!
Reality TV Questions
- Which comedian became the first ever Celebrity Big Brother winner in 2001?
- Put these shows in the order they arrived on our screens: Made in Chelsea, The Only Way is Essex, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Which C4 reality show, inspired by social media, was originally hosted by Maya Jama and Alice Levine in 2018?
- In Netflix series, Love is Blind, how many couples said I Do (on camera) in the series finale?
- What was the profession of Gemma Collins when we first met her in TOWIE?
- Who were Alan Sugar's original advisors on The Apprentice?
- What is the name of the medic on I'm A Celebrity...?
- Sinitta and David Gest were judges on which ill-fated ITV reality competition?
- Where was the first American location to have its own Real Housewives series?
- Who won the first winter series of Love Island this year?
- Which former winner presented Big Brother when it first moved to Channel 5?
- Who did Claudia Winkleman replace as the host of Strictly Come Dancing?
- Which supermodel gave us America's Next Top Model?
- In which year did Will Young and Gareth Gates face each other in the final of Pop Idol?
- This Morning presenter Alison Hammond shot to fame on which reality show?
- Who won the first UK series of The Masked Singer this year?
- Health guru Gillian McKeith provided an iconic reality show moment when she fainted on which programme?
- Name the 2002 BBC singing competition hosted by Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty.
- Which of these singers has not appeared as a coach on The Voice UK? A) Katy Perry B) Rita Ora C) Kylie Minogue D) Jessie J
- True or false: Love Island has won a BAFTA
- Name the BBC reality competition once described as 'Gymnastics does Strictly'. It only ran for one series.
- In which city was reality show The Valleys set?
- What was the name of the group formed during the original series of Popstars? Hint: it featured Myleene Klass and Kym Marsh.
- Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattison shot to fame on which reality show?
- 'Make it Work!' is a catchphrase on which US fashion reality show?
- What was the prize on TV talent show, 'How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria'?
- Who did Susan Boyle lose to when she reached the final of Britain's Got Talent?
- Only one of these music acts won X Factor: which one? A) Olly Murs B) JLS C) One Direction D) Little Mix
- What was the name of C4's winter sports based reality show, hosted by Davina McCall?
- Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack were the stars of which reality show?
- Which happy Love Island couple from series three have recently announced they are expecting a baby?
- Which popular reality show gave grooms a budget to organise their wedding day in secret, behind their partner's back?
- Jeremy Spake was one of the UK's first reality stars - which show did he appear on?
- "Sashay away!" is a catchphrase on which reality show?
Reality TV Answers
- Jack Dee
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2004), TOWIE (2010), Made in Chelsea (2011)
- The Circle
- Two: Lauren & Cameron and Amber & Barnett
- Used car saleswoman
- Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford
- Medic Bob
- Grease is the Word
- Orange County, California
- Paige Turley and Finley Tapp
- Brian Dowling
- Sir Bruce Forsyth
- Tyra Banks
- 2002
- Big Brother
- Nicola Roberts
- I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
- Fame Academy
- A) Katy Perry
- True! For Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show in 2018.
- Tumble
- Cardiff
- Hearsay
- Geordie Shore
- Project Runway
- Starring in a West End production of The Sound of Music
- Diversity
- D) Little Mix
- The Jump
- The Osbournes
- Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt
- Don't Tell the Bride
- Airport
- RuPaul's Drag Race
Test your own knowledge here:
More like this
To find out what's on TV this week, take a look at our TV Guide.
Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:
- General knowledge quiz questions and answers
- Kids general knowledge quiz questions and answers
- TV quiz questions and answers
- Music quiz questions and answers
- Sport quiz questions and answers
- Food and drink quiz questions and answers
- Geography quiz questions and answers
- Easy pub quiz questions and answers
- The Crown quiz questions and answers
- Friends quiz questions and answers
- Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers
- Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers
- Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers
- Soaps quiz questions and answers
- Netflix quiz questions and answers
- Doctor Who quiz questions and answers
- Marvel quiz questions and answers
- Harry Potter quiz questions and answers
- Disney quiz questions and answers
- James Bond quiz questions and answers
- Star Wars quiz questions and answers
- Comedy quiz questions and answers
- Family pub quiz questions and answers
- Hard pub quiz questions and answers
- Science quiz questions and answers
- Technology quiz questions and answers
- 2000s music quiz questions and answers
- 90s music quiz questions and answers
- 80s quiz questions and answers
- 70s music quiz questions and answers
- 60s music quiz questions and answers
- Sci-Fi quiz questions and answers
- History quiz questions and answers
- The Simpsons quiz questions and answers
- Football quiz questions and answers
- Cricket quiz questions and answers
- Tennis quiz questions and answers
- Golf quiz questions and answers
- Boxing quiz questions and answers
- Capital cities quiz questions and answers
- True or false quiz questions and answers
- Politics quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Action movie quiz questions and answers
- Tie breaker quiz questions and answers
- WWE Wrestling quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Biology quiz questions and answers
- Reality TV questions and answers