  3. 20 nature quiz questions and answers

20 nature quiz questions and answers

Looking for a new round for your pub quiz?

The house and grounds in January at Chartwell, Kent. The gardens at Chartwell reflect former owner Winston Churchill's love of the landscape and nature including the lakes he created.

Published:

Next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger how about setting up a quiz about the natural world?

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to nature you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quizmusic quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

  1. What is the collective name for a group of crows?
  2. What type of creature is a barracuda?
  3. Delphinus delphis is the Latin name for which creature?
  4. What breed of dog used to be sacred in China, and could only be owned by members of the Chinese Imperial Palace?
  5. How many wings does a bee have?
  6. In 1971, what happened in the Atacama Desert for the first time in 400 years?
  7. What is the scientific name for a turkey’s wishbone?
  8. In which continent would you find Ayer’s Rock?
  9. Lemurs are only native to which country?
  10. True or false: a donkey can see all four of its feet
  11. Which gender of mosquitoes bite people?
  12. How tall is a baby giraffe at birth?
  13. What is the heaviest insect?
  14. What does an anemometer measure?
  15. Which layer protects the Earth from the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation?
  16. What does a nidologist study?
  17. A cloche can help protect plants from what?
  18. Which reddish-brown colour gets its name from a pigment extracted from cuttlefish?
  19. What type of creature is a Pacific Sea Wasp?
  20. The kakapo is the only flightless species of which type of bird?

Answers

  1. A murder
  2. Fish
  3. Dolphin
  4. Pekingese
  5. Four
  6. Rain
  7. Furcula
  8. Australia
  9. Madagascar
  10. True
  11. Female
  12. 6 feet
  13. Beetle
  14. Wind Speed
  15. Ozone Layer
  16. Birds’ nests
  17. Frost
  18. Sepia
  19. Jellyfish
  20. Parrot

