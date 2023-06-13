30 football questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz
If you're searching for football questions and answers to keep your friends on the ball in online pub quizzes, we've got 30 of the best lined up and ready to roll
Another club football season has come and gone, but the one thing that's guaranteed in the beautiful game is that it never stops for too long – and we can be sure of even more memorable and dramatic moments when the action returns after the summer break.
In the meantime, you can put your football knowledge to the test with our trivia quiz, covering everything from legendary players to historic moments. Challenge your friends and see who comes out on top as the ultimate football aficionado!
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music pub quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Questions:
- Which English club was the first to win the European Cup in 1968?
- Who is the all-time top scorer for the German national team?
- Who is the youngest player to ever score in a World Cup tournament?
- Which club did Jürgen Klopp manage before joining Liverpool?
- Which player holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season?
- Which country hosted the 1982 FIFA World Cup?
- Which player has won the most FIFA Women's World Player of the Year awards?
- In what year did the UEFA Cup change its name to the UEFA Europa League?
- Which player was known as "Il Divin Codino" (The Divine Ponytail)?
- Which club has won the most FA Cup titles?
- Which manager won the UEFA Champions League three times in a row with Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018?
- Which country won the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930?
- Who scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history?
- Who is the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d'Or?
- Which club has won the most Scottish Premiership titles?
- In which year did the "Golden Goal" rule come into effect in football?
- Which club did Thierry Henry play for before joining Arsenal?
- Who was the first African player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award?
- Who was the manager of the Liverpool team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2005, coming back from a 3-0 deficit to win on penalties?
- Which team is nicknamed "The Baggies"?
- Which two players have won the FIFA World Cup as both captain and manager?
- Which country won the UEFA European Championship in 2004, causing one of the biggest upsets in tournament history?
- In which year was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system first introduced in official competitions?
- Which Italian referee was known for his strict enforcement of the rules and was often referred to as the "Policeman of the Pitch"?
- Which club holds the record for the most consecutive promotions in English football, climbing from the fourth to the first division in just four seasons?
- Who is the oldest outfield player to have ever appeared in a Premier League match?
- In which year did the Republic of Ireland national team make their first appearance in the FIFA World Cup?
- Which two players have won the joint-most Premier League Player of the Month awards?
- Which stadium is known as "The Theatre of Dreams"?
- Which player has scored the most goals in a single FIFA World Cup tournament?
Answers:
- Manchester United
- Miroslav Klose
- Pelé
- Borussia Dortmund
- Erling Haaland
- Spain
- Marta
- 2009
- Roberto Baggio
- Arsenal
- Zinedine Zidane
- Uruguay
- Sadio Mané
- Lev Yashin
- Rangers
- 1993
- AS Monaco
- George Weah
- Rafael Benítez
- West Bromwich Albion
- Franz Beckenbauer and Didier Deschamps
- Greece
- 2017
- Pierluigi Collina
- Swansea City
- Teddy Sheringham
- 1990
- Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero
- Old Trafford
- Just Fontaine
Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:
- General knowledge quiz questions and answers
- Kids general knowledge quiz questions and answers
- TV quiz questions and answers
- Music quiz questions and answers
- Sport quiz questions and answers
- Food and drink quiz questions and answers
- Geography quiz questions and answers
- Easy pub quiz questions and answers
- The Crown quiz questions and answers
- Friends quiz questions and answers
- Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers
- Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers
- Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers
- Soaps quiz questions and answers
- Netflix quiz questions and answers
- Doctor Who quiz questions and answers
- Marvel quiz questions and answers
- Harry Potter quiz questions and answers
- Disney quiz questions and answers
- James Bond quiz questions and answers
- Star Wars quiz questions and answers
- Comedy quiz questions and answers
- Family pub quiz questions and answers
- Hard pub quiz questions and answers
- Science quiz questions and answers
- Technology quiz questions and answers
- 2000s music quiz questions and answers
- 90s music quiz questions and answers
- 80s quiz questions and answers
- 70s music quiz questions and answers
- 60s music quiz questions and answers
- Sci-Fi quiz questions and answers
- History quiz questions and answers
- The Simpsons quiz questions and answers
- Football quiz questions and answers
- Cricket quiz questions and answers
- Tennis quiz questions and answers
- Golf quiz questions and answers
- Boxing quiz questions and answers
- Capital cities quiz questions and answers
- True or false quiz questions and answers
- Politics quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Action movie quiz questions and answers
- Tie breaker quiz questions and answers
- WWE Wrestling quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Biology quiz questions and answers
- Reality TV questions and answers
- Eurovision questions and answers