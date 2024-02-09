But it's not just the will-they-won’t-they dynamic which has gripped viewers, but also the series's recognisable filming locations.

From country houses and a Tudor wedding venue to an iconic hill, the series takes us on a journey through an array of iconic spots in the UK and further afield.

Read on for everything you need to know about where One Day was filmed.

Where in Edinburgh was One Day filmed?

In episode 1, Emma and Dexter meet for the first time at a university graduation party in 1988.

This was filmed in the courtyard of The Old College, a historic building at the University of Edinburgh.

Where is the hill from One Day?

Ambika Mod as Emma & Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day. Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

After spending the night together in episode 1, Emma and Dexter hike up Arthur's Seat, which is the huge hill that overlooks Edinburgh from the east, and is now part of Holyrood Park.

Where is the hotel in Rome in One Day?

In episode 2, we see Dex enjoying an adventure in Rome.

He wanders in front of the 17th-century Fontana dell’Acqua Paola and the Spanish embassy across the via Garibaldi, before moving through the greenery and restaurants of the Trastevere quarter.

He then meets his mother at a hotel, which was filmed at two hotels near Piazza Navona.

The entrance is the Camp de' Fiori, on via del Biscione, while the terrace is part of the Bio Hotel Raphaël in Largo Febo.

Where was One Day filmed in France?

In episode 12, Dexter arrives in Paris, where Emma has moved for a research visit.

Filming locations here include Passerelle Emmanuelle Riva, an iron bridge that crosses Canal St Martin, as well as the quiet neighbourhood Rue des Gobelins in the 13th arrondissement.

Where else was One Day filmed?

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. Netflix

In episode 4, Emma and Dexter travel to Greece together. These scenes were filmed on the island of Paros, one of the Cyclades group.

In addition, various scenes were filmed in London, with locations including Primrose Hill, The Savoy Hotel, Hatfield House, Benington Lordship and Charlton Lido.

