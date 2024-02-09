Talking about the difficulties of adapting the much talked-about novel for the big screen, Woodall told RadioTimes.com: "We both knew it was a mountain to climb.

"But it’s such a beautiful story, and we both auditioned four or five times, so by the time we'd started filming, we were so immersed in it already. So it was a lovely new challenge."

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day.

Mod added: "Even before we started filming, it definitely felt like a much bigger challenge – just the scope and the breadth and the length of the series, and how much stuff we would have to do, and ageing up characters over 20 years, and the stuff they go through, definitely felt like a much bigger challenge than what I've done before.

"So that was exciting and terrifying in equal measure."

With the new Netflix series now available to watch on the streamer, fans may be wondering how they can watch the 2011 movie starring Hathaway and Sturgess. Read on for your latest streaming options.

How to watch the One Day movie

The 2011 movie is available to rent or buy on various digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, YouTube, Rakuten TV and Microsoft Store.

Is the One Day movie available to stream on Netflix?

Yes. One Day starring Hathaway and Sturgess is available to stream on Netflix in the UK, but it's worth noting that you can't watch it with the 'Basic with Ads' subscription plan.

One Day landed on Netflix on Thursday 8th February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

