Set to The Cranberries' song Dreams, the trailer introduces us to their characters Emma and Dexter, who we first see meeting on the night of their graduation. The next morning they go their separate ways, and each subsequent episode follows them on the same date, one year older.

You can watch the trailer for the series, which is described as a "decades-spanning love story", right here:

As well as Mod and Woodall, the series also stars Essie Davis (Game of Thrones), Tim McInnerny (Ten Percent), Amber Grappy (Smothered), Jonny Weldon (House of the Dragon), Eleanor Tomlinson (The Couple Next Door, Poldark), Joely Richardson (The Sandman) and Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians).

Read more:

While we don't yet know exactly the different way that the series will diverge from the story as told in the book and the film, Mod previously told RadioTimes.com that it will be able to dedicate "more time" to tell the story.

She said: "I really enjoyed the film, but I think a lot of people felt that – and I would agree – that an hour-and-a-half movie isn't usually enough to dedicate to this epic novel that spans 20 years.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So, hopefully, in our series we’ll be able to cover more ground and sort of zoom in on the story with more detail… I think the way that our writers are going about it is really beautiful, and hopefully people will just be able to see more of the book in the series."

One Day will stream on Netflix from Thursday 8th February 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.