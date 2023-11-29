For those who haven't read the book, or watched the film of the same name starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the story follows Em and Dex, catching up with them on the same day every year after the first time they speak upon graduating from Edinburgh University in 1988.

One Day. Netflix

Netflix recently shared the first-look images of the pair on social media, with the post confirming the series's release date: 8th February. Just in time for Valentine's Day.

One Day. Netflix

As well as Mod and Woodall, the One Day cast features Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, who is currently starring in The Couple Next Door and who will play Dex's wife Sylvie.

The cast is rounded out by the likes of Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries), Tim McInnerny (Blackadder), Toby Stephens (Die Another Day) and Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley). Newcomers Amber Grappy and Jonny Weldon finish off the line-up.

Mod had previously told RadioTimes.com that the series will be able to dedicate "more time" to the events of the book.

"I really enjoyed the film, but I think a lot of people felt that – and I would agree – that an hour-and-a-half movie isn't usually enough to dedicate to this epic novel that spans 20 years," she explained.

"So, hopefully, in our series we’ll be able to cover more ground and sort of zoom in on the story with more detail… I think the way that our writers are going about it is really beautiful, and hopefully people will just be able to see more of the book in the series."

