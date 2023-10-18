It comes after Tasha missed the Technical and Showstopper bakes during the episode due to feeling unwell. As a result, no one was sent home, but the pressure is now on for Pastry Week, which airs on Tuesday 24th October.

Bake Off didn't air on Tuesday this time out, and instead took place one day later due to the England vs Italy UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

The remaining contestants in the Great British Bake Off 2023 line-up tackled all things chocolate for the Bake Off theme, and it was a very sweet week for one of the contestants in particular, as Matty won his first Star Baker accolade for season 14.

While judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith worried about Cristy, Rowan and Saku, who failed to impress with their chocolate cake boxes, it was decided that no one would be going home - as it wouldn't be fair with Tasha not completing this week.

Asked who was at risk during the deliberation, Prue said: "Definitely Cristy. Definitely Saku."

"I think coming into today, they weren't doing particularly well," Paul explained. "And, actually, both of them are much of a much. Saku's was quite dry but the flavour was good, and Cristy's [was] quite dry but the flavour was good - so they're almost identical."

"But the fact that Tasha's not here..." Alison chimed in.

"We have to decide whether someone should go or we leave it for another week, and that's what Prue and I had to go through and sit through again and have a chat and see where we are," Paul continued.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm.

