"You helped everyone see the true lovable nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12 and a half years xx."

The Manchester-based family have been a mainstay on the show, having joined back in series four. Along with Tom Snr, Julie, Tom Junior and Shaun, their dogs have also made regular appearances on the show.

Whether it be sitting quietly on the sofa with the family while watching TV or providing more hilarious moments where he's jumped up or attempted to nab one of the sweet treats on the stool, Dave was one of the Malone's pets that will surely be sorely missed by viewers.

Replying to the Malone's Twitter post announcing Dave's death, one fan wrote: "Aw he was so lovely. I have this video I took ages ago because I just thought it was so funny, he was such a sweetheart and even so gentle with the cakes! Rip Dave."

Many fans took the chance to reflect on their recent pet losses, posting pictures of their own dogs and penning thoughtful condolences to the Malones. Another fan wrote: "So sorry to hear this, Dave was and always will be a #Gogglebox legend."

It's been a time of change for the show with the recent departures of Mica Ven and Marcus Luther, who left at the end of 2022, and more recently, Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig.

Webb was a surprising exit for the show, having appeared as one of the original cast members from the beginning and having three commentary partners over a decade – Christopher Steed, Pat Webb and Lustig.

Now, new season 22 Gogglebox cast members include Elaine and her son, Seb, who hail from the Forest of Dean and can be seen going forward in the brand-new series.

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Fridays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

