The first heat will be aired on BBC1 on Wednesday 2nd August - and among the stars this year is former Goggleboxer Mica Ven.

But while she may be hoping to cause a stir in the kitchen, who exactly is Mica, and when did she join the hit Channel 4 show? Read on to find out.

Who is Mica Ven?

Mica Ven.

Age: 44

Job: Former Gogglebox star

Instagram: @realmandyvee

Twitter: @realmandyvee

First rocketing onto our screens in 2018, Mica became a firm fan favourite when she became a series regular on the popular Channel 4 show Gogglebox.

Often joined on the sofa by her daughters Sachelle and Shuggy, viewers were often left in hysterics by the banter she shared with her partner, Marcus Luther.

While the family stepped down from their role on the show last year, Mica - who is also mum to a son she shares with Marcus, and step-mum to his son from a previous relationship - is a talented natural hair specialist and loctician who has her own salon.

After quitting Gogglebox, Mica revealed to Metro.co.uk: "I miss everything. I love them. I love them so much. The production team, the actual show, being a part of it – it was definitely the best.

“We still feel like they’re huge boots to fill. It was a wonderful platform to come into the industry on Gogglebox and you don’t have to learn any lines. I don’t have time to learn the lines. And I was working from home, I didn’t have to travel far. I was working next to my man and I like him!

“If the opportunity came up, I would a hundred per cent go back. But I don’t think it works like that.”

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2023 start?

Mica Ven takes part in Celebrity MasterChef 2023.

Fans of Celebrity MasterChef don’t have long to wait until the new season begins - as the competition actually kicks off on Wednesday 2nd August!

Mica will take part in the first heat, and will be battling it out in the kitchen against reality star Dani Dyer, actor James Buckley, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and TV and radio presenter Richie Anderson.

Other Celebrity MasterChef 2023 contestants include actress Amy Walsh, rapper apl.de.ap and drag queen Cheryl Hole.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 starts on Wednesday 2nd August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.