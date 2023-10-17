The England vs Italy UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier game will be airing on Channel 4 from 7pm to 10:15pm, replacing the normal Bake Off slot.

So, when will the Chocolate Week episode air? Read on for everything we know.

Why isn't Great British Bake Off on tonight?

The Chocolate Week episode of Great British Bake Off was set to air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 17th October at 8pm.

However, the episode has been moved due to the football. England will take on Italy in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier match.

Jules Breach is joined at Wembley by Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Gianfranco Zola.

Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Alison Hammond for The Great British Bake Off 2023. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

When will Great British Bake Off air this week?

The latest episode will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday 18th October at 8pm.

During Chocolate Week, the bakers will be expected to make a torte for their Signature Challenge and a chocolate box for their Showstopper.

Great British Bake Off will continues on Channel 4 at 8pm on Wednesday 18th October.

