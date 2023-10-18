So, why did Tasha leave after the Signature challenge?

And will she be back on Bake Off next week?

Here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Tasha in Chocolate Week?

While Tasha took part in the Signature challenge, which saw the bakers in the Great British Bake Off 2023 line-up create chocolate tortes with flavours of their choice, viewers will have noticed that she didn't continue with the rest of the challenges, and left while the other bakers were preparing their Technical bakes.

During the preparation of her Technical, Tasha started to feel quite hot in the tent, telling one of the crew members: "It's so hot, I think I need some air."

She was then advised to take a break. However, Tasha hadn't recovered enough to return to the competition and was subsequently sent home.

New host Alison Hammond visited her outside of the tent to check how she was doing.

"I'm gutted," she said. "I had a massive migraine last night. I thought I could feel better this morning."

"I can see you're not well. Go home, sweetheart! Go and rest." Alison said, before walking her back.

Will Tasha return to The Great British Bake Off?

Fans will be happy to hear that Tasha will be back on The Great British Bake Off next week for what will be the show's Pastry Week.

The contestants will begin with a Signature savoury picnic pie before tackling a French rough puff pastry in the Technical challenge. The Showstopper will see the bakers creating a decorative sweet pie.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

