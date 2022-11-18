The Spanish-language drama has seen a number of actors come and go over the years, with the last of the original Elite cast bidding the show farewell at the end of season 5 – until now, that is.

Some fans are still busy devouring the new episodes of Elite that just dropped, but the next season is already garnering much attention with the announcement that an original cast member is returning.

Netflix has confirmed that Omar Ayuso will be reprising his fan-favourite role of Omar Shanaa in season 7, picking up after a rollercoaster journey during his original stint on the show.

From parental pressure to love triangles and run-ins with the law, Omar is a compelling character indeed and longtime viewers will be thrilled to find out what he's up to now.

The question is: does his return signify Elite coming full circle? The show has already run longer than most Netflix dramas, but undoubtedly some fans will still be wanting more.

Here's everything we know so far about Elite season 7.

Valentina Zenere as Isadora in Elite season 6. MATÍAS URIS/Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for Elite season 7, but we can make an educated guess on when the next episodes will arrive based on the show's history.

While many dramas release annually, Elite has regularly turned around episodes more rapidly than that. For instance, there were just six months between seasons 2 and 3, and only seven months separating seasons 5 and 6.

For that reason, we predict that we'll see Elite season 7 in time for summer 2023, most likely sometime between May and August. We'll update this page once Netflix sets a definite premiere date.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elite season 7 cast

While we're yet to have a confirmed Elite season 7 cast list that factors in the events of the sixth outing, the following names are prime contenders to return next time round:

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa (confirmed)

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia (confirmed)

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Ander Puig as Nico

Omar Ayuso pictured for Elite season 7. Netflix

The show will also be adding a bunch of new characters to the mix in season 7. Details on these roles are being kept under wraps for now, but we do know that the following actors are attached:

Mirela Balic

Gleb Abrosimov

Fernando Líndez

Alejandro Albarracín

Iván Mendes

Maribel Verdú

What could happen in Elite season 7?

Netflix is yet to unveil a plot synopsis for Elite season 7, but of course, the show will continue threads from the sixth instalment, and catch us up on what's been going on with returning character Omar Shanaa.

Is there an Elite season 7 trailer?

Not yet, but we'll update this page as soon as the first footage drops.

Elite seasons 1 to 6 are available to watch now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Drama coverage or our guides to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix.

You can also visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more inspiration.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.