Élite grew beyond its home country to become an international hit in a similar vein to Money Heist, with the hit shows even sharing three cast members: Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver) and María Pedraza (Alison).

In season 8, only Omar Ayuso and Mina el Hammani remain from the original cast, playing Omar and Nadia respectively, but plenty of the more recent additions have found a place in the hearts of viewers.

So, why isn't Élite season 9 coming to Netflix? Here's what the creator had to say.

More like this

Why isn't Élite returning for season 9?

Omar Ayuso as Omar, Valentina Zenere as Isadora in Elite season 8. Matías Uris/Netflix

News broke that Élite would be ending with its eighth season back in October 2023 (via Deadline), with creator Carlos Montero revealing that himself, producer Jaime Vaca and their Netflix partners all agreed that "it was time to end it".

However, he went on to assure fans that the show would be going out on a "high note".

Montero continued: "I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel [Verdú] these last two seasons."

The screenwriter went on to reflect on the enormous impact that Élite had on the lives of everyone involved, but particularly the likes of Miguel Herran and Omar Ayuso, who have gained a global following.

"Élite changed everyone’s life. There are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to now be world stars," he added. "It is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that – and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ayuso reflected on his journey with the series, having appeared in every season except the sixth, stating frankly that he doesn't expect his second farewell to be quite as difficult as the first.

He told Queerty: "To be honest, I don’t feel like I’m saying goodbye to the series because I already said goodbye when I left at the end of the fifth season. Although much of the team is the same, for me the original series is the original cast.

"While I am still on Élite, for me it is like another project. It’s actually like I’m doing a spin-off."

On that note, where can Élite fans go for their fix of the series now that it's wrapping up? We have a suggestion!

Will there be an Élite spin-off?

Cwaayal Singh stars in Class. Netflix

While no spin-offs from Élite have been announced just yet, the show does already have an Indian adaptation that could please fans of the original seeking a similar watch.

Class is available to stream on Netflix worldwide and starts from the same premise as Élite, following three working-class students who gain places at a prestigious high school for Delhi's richest teenagers.

The show stays faithful to the original by touching on all manner of sensitive social issues as well as charting the often steamy relationships between its core characters.

Watch Class on Netflix here.

Élite seasons 1-8 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.