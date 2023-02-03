Like its predecessor, Class revolves around three working class students who receive scholarships to one of the most prestigious schools in the country. But what should be a golden opportunity for them quickly spirals into a nightmare.

Class, a new eight-part Netflix series which is available to stream today, is an Indian remake of Élite, a Spanish drama that is heading into its seventh season on the platform.

Their wealthy, elitist classmates make their disdain for them known at every turn, with the situation reaching breaking point when one of the students is murdered.

Who's in the cast of Class on Netflix?

Piyush Khati as Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki

Gurfateh Pirzada as Neeraj Kumar Valmiki

Anjali Sivaraman as Suhani Ahuja

Madhyama Segal as Saba Manzoor

Cwaayal Singh as Balli Sehrawat

Ayesha Kanga as Yashika Mehta

Chayan Chopra as Dhruv Sanghvi

Chintan Rachchh as Faruq Manzoor

Naina Bhan as Koel Kalra

Moses Koul as Sharan Gujral

Zeyn Shaw as Veer Ahuja

For more about the major players in Class, read on...

Piyush Khati plays Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki

Who is Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki? After his school burns down, he receives a scholarship to Hampton International Academy, one of the best schools in the region. He has an older brother, who has served time in jail, and his dad is an alcoholic who owes a substantial sum to a local debt collector.

What else has Piyush Khati been in? He appeared in Netflix action thriller Extraction.

Gurfateh Pirzada plays Neeraj Kumar Valmiki

Who is Neeraj Kumar Valmiki? Dheeraj's brother. He's a rebel who rails against the caste system and is arrested for leading a protest.

What else has Gurfateh Pirzada been in? You might recognise him from Netflix thriller Guilty, LGBTQ film I Am Alone So Are You, and Disney Plus feature Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Anjali Sivaraman plays Suhani Ahuja

Who is Suhani Ahuja? The daughter of one of the most influential and ruthless businessmen in the region. She is different to her Hampton peers and strikes up a close bond with Dheeraj. Suhani has failed to live up to her parents' lofty expectations and regularly takes drugs as a form of escape. She spent a stint in rehab last year.

What else has Anjali Sivaraman been in? Her CV includes web series PM Selfiewallie and Netflix's Cobalt Blue.

Madhyama Segal plays Saba Manzoor

Who is Saba Manzoor? Like Dheeraj, she also attends Hampton on a scholarship. Saba takes her studies seriously, unlike her classmates, and hopes to attend university. She is targeted by one student in particular, Yashika, who enjoys making her life difficult. Saba's father is strict and as such, she has lived a sheltered life.

Ayesha Kanga plays Yashika Mehta

Who is Yashika Mehta? She is part of the popular crowd and takes an immediate dislike to Saba. Yashika wants to get her hands on the Hampton Gold, a prestigious academic prize, but she has serious competition in the scholarship student. Yashika is cruel and petulant, and she has no qualms about using underhand tactics to get what she wants.

What else has Ayesha Kanga been in? She plays the lead in Mexico-set film The Blood Priestess.

Cwaayal Singh plays Balli Sehrawat

Who is Balli Sehrawat? Another of Hampton's scholarship students. He is uber confident and enjoys posting shirtless videos on social media. He wants to be part of the popular crowd and enjoys ruffling feathers. Balli has his eye on one student in particular, but she has a boyfriend.

Chayan Chopra plays Dhruv Sanghvi

Who is Dhruv Sanghvi? He's one of the top swimmers at Hampton and his dad, the swimming coach, has big plans for him. But Dhruv is carrying a secret that's weighing him down. His mum is also the headmistress, which creates further pressure.

What else has Chayan Chopra been in? You might recognise him from Netflix's Guilty.

Chintan Rachchh plays Faruq Manzoor

Who is Faruq Manzoor? Saba's older brother. He works for his father's textile business, as does Saba when she's not at school, and he deals drugs on the side. Faruq is also gay, for which he's been subjected to prejudice and even violence.

What else has Chintan Rachchh been in? He is an influencer, a poet and a model.

Moses Koul plays Sharan Gujral and Naina Bhan plays Koel Kalra

Who are Sharan Gujral and Koel Kalra? They've been in a relationship for years but Koel has become tired of the same old routine and wants to spice up their sex life. Will Sharan go for it?

What else has Naina Bhan been in? Her credits include Prime Video romantic drama Made in Heaven.

Zeyn Shaw plays Veer Ahuja

Who is Veer Ahuja? Suhani's brother. He's dating Yashika but her plan to sabotage Saba causes a rift in their relationship. He spends most of his time running around after Suhani and lecturing her on her behaviour.

What else has Zeyn Shaw been in? He has also appeared in supernatural series Strange City.

