When three scholarship students arrive at Hampton International, one of the most prestigious schools in the region, their new classmates make no attempt to hide their disdain. They're appalled that the institution has opened its doors to people from a lower caste and seek to remind them of their status at every opportunity.

The first season of Netflix series Class , the Indian remake of Spanish drama Élite , is a whirlwind of sex, drugs and murder.

But snide remarks and jibes are the least of their worries when one of the students loses their life in harrowing circumstances.

The first season wrapped up on a cliffhanger, but will the show return for another instalment?

Read on for everything you need to know about Class season 2 – and be warned, there are major spoilers for season 1 ahead.

Will there be a Class season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix hasn't yet revealed the fate of Class.

A new season of Élite has arrived on the platform every year since 2018, so we'd expect season 2 of Class to air in 2024 if it's given the green light.

Watch this space for updates.

Who could star in a potential Class season 2?

Suhani Ahuja was brutally murdered in the drama's first season, but she could feature in flashbacks, so we wouldn't rule out a return for Anjali Sivaraman.

We'd also expect the following to return:

Piyush Khati as Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki

Gurfateh Pirzada as Neeraj Kumar Valmiki

Madhyama Segal as Saba Manzoor

Cwaayal Singh as Balli Sehrawat

Ayesha Kanga as Yashika Mehta

Chayan Chopra as Dhruv Sanghvi

Chintan Rachchh as Faruq Manzoor

Naina Bhan as Koel Kalra

Moses Koul as Sharan Gujral

Zeyn Shaw as Veer Ahuja, among others.

What could be the plot in a potential Class season 2?

In the final episode of Class season 1, Suhani's killer was revealed.

Sharan had beaten her to death with her Hampton Gold award while she was attempting to disappear and begin a new life with Neeraj. He had apprehended her in an effort to take back the phone she had stolen from Koel and her family, which contained information that would tarnish their reputation.

Sharan raced from the scene, his shirt covered in Suhani's blood, and headed straight to Koel.

"I did this for us," he said. "You can't hate me anymore. I did what Balli couldn't."

Sharan and Koel in Class.

Initially, she's horrified, but that doesn't stop her from disposing of the murder weapon and Sharan's soiled clothes. A short time later, she appears to have accepted his actions.

"I won't let anyone destroy our family's name," she says to her parents.

But Koel and Sharan receive a nasty surprise right before the credits. 'I can keep my mouth shut, but what's in it for me?' reads the text message.

Is Balli blackmailing them? He watched as Sharan, covered in Suhani's blood, handed the phone to Koel, which makes the scholarship student the number one suspect. But was someone else also watching?

Sharan's shirt has also floated to the surface of the river where Koel left it, and the Hampton Gold trophy is just below the surface, resting on some rocks, which could also spell the end for them and, crucially, freedom for Neeraj.

He is currently in jail due to his brother's statement, but is he destined to spend the rest of his days there?

Class is available to stream now on Netflix.

