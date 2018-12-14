Kaya Scodelario, best known as Effie from Skins, has been tipped to play the lead in new Netflix ice skating drama Spinning Out, replacing Emma Roberts, who exited the project back in October due to a scheduling conflict.

The drama, described as "edgy" by Netflix, is set in the world of competitive figure skating. Scodelario is being lined up to play Kat Baker, reports Deadline, a former professional skater who resorts to pair dancing with a "talented bad-boy" partner after a disastrous fall derails her solo career.