What is The Letter for the King about?

Following the magnificent success of The Witcher, Netflix will expand its fantasy outfit with this new series – though The Letter for the King is quite different to the adventures of Geralt of Rivia.

The story follows a young man called Tiuri (Amir Wilson) on an epic adventure to fulfil a promise.

"It's about a failed knight called Tiuri, he's sent on this mission to deliver this letter for the King," His Dark Materials star Wilson told RadioTimes.com.

"We follow him and his journey. It's a bit like His Dark Materials, it's a coming-of-age story about a young person.

"I filmed that before doing His Dark Materials. It's been in postproduction for a while."

A ruthless prince threatens to plunge the world into eternal darkness, so Tiuri embarks on a perilous task to deliver a letter to the King. He travels across treacherous terrain to fulfil his quest which is the last salvation of the doomed kingdom.

The series looks to bring together all the mysticism and fantasy of classics such as The Sword in the Stone, alongside the darker characters and scenery of The Lord of the Rings.

With Tiuri’s journey taking him across the kingdom, this is a true coming of age tale. He discovers a prophecy, foretelling his fate as the defeater of the prince and saviour of realm. Will he learn what it takes to become a leader and true knight?

Where can I watch The Letter For The King?

The new series will be available on Netflix.

When is The Letter for The King out on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: the six hour-long episodes will land on Netflix on 20th March 2020.

Who will be in the cast?

Alongside Wilson – known for playing Will in His Dark Materials – is a cast who've also made previous appearances in fantasy genre fare.

David Wenham plays Sir Tiuri the Valiant; Wenham has previously mastered the art of fantasy fiction in Lord of the Rings. Omid Djalili is Sir Fantumar, and has also been in His Dark Materials. Peter Ferdinando is cast as Jaro, his experience in similar narratives in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Also, Ruby Serkis (daughter of Lord of the Rings veteran Andy) will be Lavinia, having previously performed alongside Nicholas Cage in the film National Treasure.

Co-directors Felix Thompson and Alex Holmes are behind the camera.

Is there a trailer for The Letter for The King?

Netflix released an official trailer in February 2020, following a short teaser before that.