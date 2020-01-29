Here's everything you need to know about Next in Fashion...

When is Next in Fashion on Netflix?

Next in Fashion will debut on Netflix around the world on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

What is Next in Fashion about?

Next in Fashion is a new competition series coming to Netflix in 2020, which sees 18 fashion designers go head-to-head in a number of style challenges.

More like this

The contestants are a selection of talented and knowledgeable fashion experts and the prize is potentially life-changing: $250,000 and the opportunity to launch their own clothing line with luxury retailer Net-a-Porter.

Only the most creative and innovative mind on the team can walk home with the top prize, which will be decided across ten episodes of challenges featuring several guest judges.

Who are the hosts of Next in Fashion?

NEXT IN FASHION

Tan France started out with a successful career in the fashion industry, working for major brands like Chanel as well as launching his own women's clothing line, Kingdom & State.

His media career took off as one of the so-called 'Fab Five' on Netflix's smash-hit reality series Queer Eye.

Alexa Chung is primarily a model and television presenter, having started her career after being scouted at the age of just 16.

Since then, she has gone on to work for DKNY, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as presenting her own show on MTV and coverage of the iTunes Festival in 2011.

An impressive lineup of fashion experts and designers have been announced as guest judges on the show, including Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, Dao- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Who are the contestants on Next in Fashion?

The contestants on Next in Fashion hail from all over the world and each with a specific focus to their work.

Adolfo Sanchez is a Mexican-American designer specialising in evening wear and bridal, while Claire Davis is UK based and exploring eco-friendly fashion.

Angel Chen is based in China and has founded a line which looks to fuse Eastern and Western style, whereas Korean designer Minju Kim works on contemporary womenswear.

LA based Ashton Hirota works on streetwear, Marco Morante produces designer underwear and Charles Lu has experience in intricate gowns.

Italian Angelo Cruciani is behind the Yezael fashion label, while Daniel Fletcher is primarily a menswear designer.

Carli Pearson specialises in bespoke, inclusive clothing and Scotland's Hayley Scanlan is the founder of her own womenswear label.

Julian Woodhouse had a military background before entering the world of fashion, while Pakistani-American Isaac Saqib is behind the striking Mercy & Mankind brand.

Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez is an associate professor and department chair at the Moore College of Art & Design in Pennsylvania.

Over in New York City, you'll find Kianga 'KiKi' Peterson, who helped launch the hip hop apparel label FUBU, while Farai Simoyi-Agbede has designed for huge stars like Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Advertisement

Last but not least, Lorena Saravia Butcher has worked and collaborated with fashion brands, while Narresh Kukreja is co-founder of Indian label Shivan and Narresh.