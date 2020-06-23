According to the streaming platform, the film tells the story of a bright young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess, and ends up on an unexpected quest.

Over the Moon is described as "an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination".

The films includes songs written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park and is currently slated for an Autumn release on Netflix - with no exact date having been provided as yet.

The trailer introduces viewers to many of the main characters and the pleasing visual style of the film, as the main character promises to prove the existence of the Moon Goddess after members of her family cast doubt on whether she's real - and it looks like she'll get thrown into all sorts of adventures right away.

You can watch it in full below:

