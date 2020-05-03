Will the show return for a second season? Check out everything we know about the future of Dead To Me below.

Has Netflix picked the show up for season 2?

Yes! Christina Applegate announced the news on Twitter, along with a pic of her and co-star Linda Cardellini.

"My girl, we got more time together," she wrote. "I love you."

CONFIRMED: Dead to Me season 2 is will arrive on Friday 8th May 2020.

The show was renewed less than a month after season one launched, so we expected the second series would land shortly after.

Who will be in the cast for Dead To Me season 2?

We know for sure that Applegate and Cardellini will be back - but we'll have to wait and see if anyone else signs on for the second run. Could James Marsden return, too? More on that below...

What could happen in Dead To Me season 2?

The first season of Dead To Me ended on a major cliffhanger, with Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) standing over the dead body of Judy's ex-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) – and Jen is seemingly the one who shot him.

However, creator Liz Feldman says that the ending "is not exactly what you think", and that "Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out" whether or not Jen killed Steve.

A bait-and-switch would be in-step with the rest of the show: season one was filled with surprising twists and turns, regularly subverting viewers' expectations. The biggest of these was the revelation that Judy, Jen's new friend, was responsible for the hit-and-run that left her husband dead.

“There’s an evening of the score and there’s a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some ways, a role reversal,” Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter. “This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of grief, loss, forgiveness and friendship. So suffice to say, there will be more darkness.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, though it doesn't give much away...

