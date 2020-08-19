Netflix announced the news on their official Twitter page, sharing a creepy picture of a misty forest, with the caption: "Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you..."

Only upon close inspection did fans soon notice the words: "New Mysteries October 19" hidden within the picture.

And it caused quite the storm, with many rushing to comment on the photo.

More like this

"YES!' one simply wrote, sharing a screen grab of the image.

"Amen!" another wrote alongside a gif of a woman enjoying a cocktail.

Clearly impressed with the news, a third asked for the streaming site to deliver even more episodes, saying: "I love this format by the way. Instead of making the show about whoever is hosting it, you made it about the participants. And I love that each episode is about ONE story, giving each the time it deserves. Bravo! Please make more."

It's not yet known what each episode will be about, however, the show's creator, Terry Dunn Meurer, recently revealed that one episode will look at “unusual activity”.

As she revealed new episodes will drop “sometime later this year”, Meurer told Variety that the show will delve into another paranormal mystery, similar to volume 1's Berkshire's UFO, where residents of Berkshire County, Massachusetts recalled their baffling and terrifying experiences with a UFO on the night of September 1, 1969.

When asked if viewers will see a ghost story, she replied: “Yes. But I’ll qualify that and say it’s an unusual ghost episode. That’s all I’ll say. It’s different. A bit different.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Over 20 years since the show wrapped on NBC and CBS, 12 new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries were commissioned by Netflix and produced by Terry Dunn Meurer, John Cosgrove and the team behind Stranger Things.

The first six episodes dropped on the streaming site on July 1st, and fans were immediately hooked!

From Rey Rivera and Patrice Endres' deaths and disappearances to Alonzo Brooks' murder and the Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes mystery, the six, very different episodes sent viewers into a major frenzy, with many turning into amateur detectives and coming up with theories of their own.

Since its release, over 1000 tips have been sent into the show and passed onto the FBI.

The show's creators even released unseen footage and clips on each episode to assist with the internet sleuthing.

And they recently revealed that a decades-old case was about to be solved, proving that something is definitely working.

With new Unsolved Mysteries on the way, it sounds like viewers will be kept busy once again - and we can't wait!

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Volume 2 will be available to stream from October 19. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Find out more about the Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 cases including JoAnn Matouk Romain, Jack Wheeler, Lester Eubanks, Jennifer Fairgate and the Stolen Kids.