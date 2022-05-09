The first spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost , is set to return to screens later this year for its third season, and focuses on Michael Rainey Jr's character, Tariq St Patrick.

The Power franchise seems to be ever expanding, with three spin-offs to the original show (also including Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force ), and each of them receiving recommissions.

The new season will see Courtney A Kemp step down as showrunner, replaced by Brett Mahoney, while we also have some new and recurring cast members joining the fold.

Read on for everything you need to know about Power Book II: Ghost season 3.

When will Power Book II: Ghost season 3 be released?

Power Book II: Ghost Starz

We don't yet know exactly when season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost will arrive, but if it follows a similar release schedule to previous seasons then we could expect to see episodes starting to air anytime between September and November of this year.

Who is in the cast for Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

We got some casting news for the third season earlier this year, with Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Kyle Vincent Terry (Gotham) and Caroline Chikezie (Mayhem) joining the series.

Akinnagbe is set to play Ron Samuel Jenkins, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate business empire, Terry will play Obi, a young man who went to school in Britain and who knows his way around a gun, but is also comfortable in a boardroom.

Chikezie, meanwhile, will play Noma, a powerful woman who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire. The new cast join returning stars including Michael Rainey Jr and Mary J Blige. The full cast list for the season includes:

Michael Rainey Jr - Tariq St Patrick

Mary J Blige - Monet Stewart Tejada

Shane Johnson - Cooper Saxe

Gianni Paolo - Brayden Weston

Cliff 'Method Man' Smith - Davis MacLean

Larenz Tate - Rashad Tate

Berto Colon - Lorenzo Tejada Sr

Woody McClain - Lorenzo 'Cane' Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray - Dru Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo - Diana Tejada

Alix Lapri - Effie Morales

Paton Ashbrook - Jenny Sullivan

David Walton - Lucas Weston

Moriah Brown - Kiki Travis

Monique Garbiela Curnen - Blanca Rodriguez

Keesha Sharp - Harper Bonet

Gbenga Akinnagbe - Ron Samuel Jenkins

Kyle Vincent Terry - Obi

Caroline Chikezie - Noma

There will also be a change behind the camera this season, with showrunner Courtney Kemp stepping down and being replaced by Brett Mahoney.

Is there a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer?

There isn't a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 just yet but you can rewatch the season 2 trailer, to recap on just where the series left off, here:

Power Book II: Ghost seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Starz in the US and on StarzPlay through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

