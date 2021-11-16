Power Book II: Ghost cast hint at spin-off crossovers and expanding universe

By: Simon Button

With two Power spin-offs on air and a third in the works, showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are surely two of the biggest power players in television right now.

The original series, which began its six-season run in 2014 and wrapped last year, wasn’t always a critical darling (“Too much sex, drugs and violence” was a typical reaction) and was never up for any major awards.

But it had a loyal fanbase and, by season six, was bringing in nearly 1.5 million live viewers, giving the STARZ network one of its biggest hits – hence the greenlight for sequel Power Book II: Ghost as soon as Power itself went off air.

It ended with drug baron and corrupt political wannabe James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) shot to death by his own son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) for, among things, his abusive treatment of Tariq’s mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

The sequel, a mite more ruminative than its predecessor but still stuffed with fan-pleasing violence and Shakespearean machinations, gave Tariq his own show as it saw the youngster forced to attend college to secure his inheritance whilst supplementing his income by dealing drugs for head of the Tejada family Monet (Mary J. Blige).

Another ratings hit, Book II is back for a second season with one of its stars – Method Man, who plays lawyer Davis Maclean – telling RadioTimes.com he sees several reasons for the success of the ever-expanding Power universe.

“For one thing the writing is great,” he says. “I also think a lot of it has to do with the diversity and all the cliffhangers you get left with. It’s like ‘How the hell are they gonna get out of this?’ but they always find a way.”

They, namely Kemp and Jackson, also found a way to fashion a prequel in the 1990s-set Power Book III: Raising Kanan, chronicling how Kanan Stark (James St. Patrick’s mentor turned enemy originally played by Jackson himself) became a drug lord. With Mekai Curtis in the lead and the likes of Omar Epps, Patina Miller and Joey Bada$$ also in the cast, the prequel is also getting a second season.

Given the fact Tariq wasn’t even born at the time, Michael Rainey Jr. says that obviously puts the kibosh on any crossover between the two shows. “But it would be super-dope to be a part of that show somehow. I love shows that have that old school aesthetic. Maybe I could pop up in the background somewhere, with an afro or something, changing up my appearance a bit.”

As for if he could award a spin-off to any of his Book II co-stars, the actor settles on Tariq’s drug-dealing former flame Effie (Alix Lapri), explaining: “I want to see what world she comes from. We have a little background on her but it would be cool to see where she comes from, her house, things like that.”

In the meantime there’s Power Book IV: Force. Due to premiere next February, it will focus on fan favourite Tommy Egan – James St. Patrick’s best friend, business partner and godfather to his children.

Joseph Sikora will be reprising the role he played across all six seasons of Power as Tommy, shaken by his James’ death, as he quits New York and heads for Chicago. En route he makes a detour into (according to the publicity blurb) “a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried” before inveigling his way in with the Windy City’s two biggest drugs gangs.

Who knows how many so-called Books the universe could eventually extend to? Given that Councilman Rashad Tate and his brother Kamaal (played by real-life siblings Larenz and Lahmard Tate) are now series regulars on Book II, perhaps we might someday see a Tate Brothers spin-off?

Larenz smiles at the idea. “That would be dope. I’m excited about all the spin-offs and whatever comes next. But the powers-that-be usually keep things close to their vests to ensure there are no spoilers. We don’t get to know what’s being made or what decisions are being taken.”

He smiles again. “I can’t tell you anything because I don’t know anything.”

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 comes to Starzplay on Sunday, 21st November – visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.