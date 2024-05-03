Well, chatting to ComicBook.com, Allen opened up about her feelings around the change, and said: "He's lovely. Really, really sweet. Really, you know, grounded person, and I was dreading it for a while, if I'm honest.

"But now I'm on it, and we have, thank God, a great director starting us off, which has made it so much fun. My storyline is just so much great stuff to play. I'm actually quite happy."

Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Liam Hemsworth and Joey Batey for The Witcher season 4. Netflix

Allen, of course, plays Ciri in the hit fantasy series, and will be joined by Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey in the upcoming fourth season.

It was recently confirmed that the fifth season of The Witcher is set to be the show's last, and will be filmed back-to-back with season 4, which is now officially in production.

Behind-the-scenes pictures gave fans their first glimpse of Hemsworth in action - well, at least in the context of a table read, as he was seated among the cast and reading from lines in a grandiose hall.

The fourth and fifth seasons of The Witcher will adapt the remaining Andrzej Sapkowski novels on which the series and games are based: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

Of course, with such a big change with the lead character and actor, questions continue to swirl around whether or not The Witcher will confront the change head-on.

Well, executive producer Tomek Bagiński previously teased to RadioTimes.com that season 4 would tackle the recasting of Geralt.

He said: "Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner] and her team – and there are a few really good writers returning to the writers' room for season 4 – I think they cobbled together a really nice opening which is really true to the books."

And there's plenty else to look forward to in season 4, with the synopsis reading: "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.

"If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

