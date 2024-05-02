Against the odds, they both survived their ordeal, going on to marry and have a child.

"They fell in love in this place where it seems impossible to think that could happen," added Lynskey, who plays Morris in The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

"And it's such a beautiful thing to me that love is capable of surviving even in the worst possible circumstances."

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov as Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman in The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Martin Mlaka / Sky UK

Morris met Lali not long after Gita had died when he was in his 80s and living in Melbourne. Despite not being a published author at that point, or Jewish, he entrusted her to tell his story.

"I think maybe he wanted her to have the distance," said Lynskey of Morris's heritage. "And I think he just really grew to trust her, like really, really trust her. And there is something about her, she's such an incredible listener, she's very present, so I could imagine her being a good person to tell your life story to.

"And at the end of it, they're basically like family. They became so, so close. She said he is one of the most important people in her life. And I think that's incredible, to just have had this chance meeting and her entire world, her career has changed. Her life has changed because of this. They grew so close."

