The news was announced alongside a synopsis for the new season, which says: "Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

New images for the season were also released, as was a short teaser, giving fans a glimpse at their favourite characters back in action. You can watch the teaser right here now:

The end of Cobra Kai season 5 saw Daniel and Johnny's respective dojos bagging spots in the Sekai Taikai tournament, along with their shared nemesis, Cobra Kai.

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg announced that the series would be coming to an end in an open letter to fans in January 2023, saying: "Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined.

The cast of Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

"So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement."

This year will be a big one for Karate Kid fans, as there is also a new film on the way, which will act as a crossover of sorts and will star both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, who appeared in separate Karate Kid movies decades apart.

That film appears to be set in a separate continuity to Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai seasons 1-5 are available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

