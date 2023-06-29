In the meantime, there are still a number of action-packed episodes with Cavill to get through, with the star of course joined by returning castmates Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Witcher season 3.

The Witcher cast: Who stars in the third season of the Netflix fantasy series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Witcher. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra

Joey Batey as Jaskier

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

Tom Canton as Filavandrel

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Terence Maynard as Artorius

Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor

Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Wilson Mbomio as Dara

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

Simon Callow as Codringher

Liz Carr as Fenn

Ed Birch as King Vizimir of Redania

Kaine Zajaz as Gage

Robbie Amell as Gallatin

Meng’er Zhang as Milva

Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid

Christelle Elwin as Mistle

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia

Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher season 3. Netflix

Who is Geralt of Rivia? Geralt is a seasoned monster-slayer-for-hire who trained at Kaer Morhen under Vesemir from a young age and was mutated with a special serum to become a full witcher. He’s a vicious fighter who is tied to Princess Cirilla thanks to invoking the Law of Surprise when he saved her father Duny during one of the season 1 flashbacks.

Where have I seen Henry Cavill? Cavill is, of course, best known for his role as Superman in the DCEU, while he has also starred in films such as Enola Holmes, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Man from UNCLE and Stardust. He is also known for playing Charles Brandon in The Tudors.

Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer of Vengerberg

Anya Chalotra in The Witcher season 3. Netflix

Who is Yennefer of Vengerberg? Yennefer started out life as a downtrodden girl with a curved spine and partial facial paralysis, but after she accidentally portalled herself to the mage academy, Aretuza, she learned to hone her magical abilities under Tissaia’s teachings. She is now one of the most powerful mages in the Continent.

Where have I seen Anya Chalotra? Chalotra has appeared in series including The Cipher, The ABC Murders, Wanderlust and animated show Sherwood.

Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla of Cintra

Freya Allan in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Princess Cirilla of Cintra? Cirilla, or Ciri, is Queen Calanthe’s granddaughter and the only princess of Cintra. She’s wanted by everyone because of her royal status, and has mystical abilities that she can’t control properly.

Where have I seen Freya Allan? Allan has appeared in The War of the Worlds, The Third Day and Gunpowder Milkshake.

Joey Batey plays Jaskier

Joey Batey in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Jaskier? Jaskier is the lovable bard who meets Geralt in a tavern after getting booed by the audience. He has wound up traveling with Geralt during some of his quests to kill various monsters in the world so that he can improve the witcher’s public image with his songs.

Where have I seen Joey Batey? Batey has appeared in series such as Whitechapel, Strike, The War of the Worlds and Lucky Man, and also appeared as Jaskier in spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

MyAnna Buring plays Tissaia

MyAnna Buring in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Tissaia? Tissaia is one of the mages at the Aretuza academy. She taught Yennefer how to use her abilities.

Where have I seen MyAnna Buring? Buring has appeared in series including Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Ripper Street, In the Dark, One Night, The Salisbury Poisonings and The Responder. She is also known for appearing in the Christmas special Count Magnus and films such as Lesbian Vampire Killers, Official Secrets and The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn parts 1 and 2.

Tom Canton plays Filavandrel

Tom Canton in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Filavandrel? Filavandrel used to be King of the Elves, but he led his people into the caves after they were forced out of their homes.

Where have I seen Tom Canton? Canton has appeared in series including Death Comes to Pemberley, The Good Karma Hospital, Endeavour, Truth Seekers and Bloods, while he also voiced Filavandrel in animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Jeremy Crawford plays Yarpen Zigrin

Jeremy Crawford in The Witcher. Netflix/Jay Maidment

Who is Yarpen Zigrin? Yarpen is a a dwarven warrior, who is an adventurer and dragon-hunter.

Where have I seen Jeremy Crawford? Crawford has appeared in series including Anne with an E, Titans and Man Seeking Woman.

Eamon Farren plays Cahir

Eamon Farren in The Witcher. Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Who is Cahir? Cahir is the leader of the Nilfgaardian army. Cahir is extremely loyal to Nilfgaard and is determined to capture Ciri.

Where have I seen Eamon Farren? Farren is known for appearing in films such as Winchester and The Dig and in series including The ABC Murders and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Mahesh Jadu plays Vilgefortz

Mahesh Jadu in The Witcher. Jay Maidment/Netflix

Who is Vilgefortz? Vilgefortz is one of the sorcerers from the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

Where have I seen Mahesh Jadu? Jadu is best-known for playing Doug in Neighbours, while he has also appeared in Marco Polo and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Terence Maynard plays Artorius

Terence Maynard in The Witcher. Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Who is Artorius? Artorius is a mage in the Brotherhood of Sorcerers who is also Fringilla’s uncle.

Where have I seen Terence Maynard? Maynard is known for playing Tony in Coronation Street and for appearing in series such as Dream Team, Silent Witness, Young Dracula, Holby City, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Merlin, Spy, Grantchester, Death in Paradise, Time, Sherwood and Ridley. He has also featured in films including Edge of Tomorrow.

Lars Mikkelsen plays Stregobor

Lars Mikkelsen in The Witcher. Netflix / Katalin Vermes

Who is Stregobor? Stregobor is a member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

Where have I seen Lars Mikkelsen? Brother of Mads, Lars Mikkelsen has appeared in series including Borgen, Sherlock, House of Cards and Devils. He also voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels, and will take on the role in live-action in Ahsoka.

Mimî M Khayisa plays Fringilla

Mimî M Khayisa in The Witcher. Jay Maidment/Netflix

Who is Fringilla? Fringilla is a powerful Nilfgaardian sorceress who studied at Aretuza alongside Yennefer.

Where have I seen Mimî M Khayisa? Khayisa has appeared in series including Doctor Who, Yonderland, In the Long Run and Mr Selfridge. She has also had roles in films including Cinderella, The Legend of Tarzan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Catherine Called Birdy.

Royce Pierreson plays Istredd

Royce Pierreson in The Witcher. Jay Maidment/Netflix

Who is Istredd? Istredd is a sorcerer in the Brotherhood of Sorcerers who had a romantic relationship with Yennefer.

Where have I seen Royce Pierreson? Pierreson has appeared in series including Death in Paradise, Our Girl, Line of Duty, Wanderlust and The Irregulars, as well as in the film Judy and one-off TV special I Am Ruth.

Wilson Mbomio plays Dara

Wilson Mbomio in The Witcher Jay Maidment/Netflix

Who is Dara? Dara is a teenage elf who was on the run from the Nilfgaardian soldiers in season 1. Ciri’s grandmother ordered the death of his family.

Where have I seen Wilson Mbomio? Mbomio has appeared in the films Pan and The Favourite and series including Dickensian, Jamillah and Aladdin and Hunter Street.

Anna Shaffer plays Triss Merigold

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Triss Merigold? Triss is a sorceress who first met Geralt when she asked for his help in saving the Princess of Temeria.

Where have I seen Anna Shaffer? Shaffer is best-known for playing Ruby in Hollyoaks and Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter film series. She has also appeared in Cuckoo, Zapped and the Doctor Who spin-off, Class.

Therica Wilson-Read plays Sabrina

Therica Wilson-Read. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for PINKO

Who is Sabrina Glevissig? Sabrina is a sorceress and a member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

Where have I seen Therica Wilson-Read? Wilson-Read has appeared in the films Tony and Profile and the series Young Wallander.

Cassie Clare plays Philippa Eilhart

Cassie Clare and Graham McTavish in The Witcher. Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Who is Philippa Eilhart? Philippa is a sorceress and Sigismund Dijkstra's advisor. She has the ability to turn into an owl.

Where have I seen Cassie Clare? Clare has appeared in series including Endeavour, Delicious, Grace and The Sandman, and in the films Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!.

Mecia Simson plays Francesca Findabair

Mecia Simson in The Witcher. Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Who is Francesca Findabair? Francesca is an elven sorceress who becomes Queen of the Free Elves and has an uneasy alliance with Fringilla.

Where have I seen Mecia Simson? Simson has previously appeared in the series Brave New World.

Graham McTavish plays Sigismund Dijkstra

Graham McTavish in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Sigismund Dijkstra? Sigismund is the head of Redanian Intelligence and a professional spymaster.

Where have I seen Graham McTavish? McTavish is known for his voice work on video games and for playing roles such as Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy, The Saint of Killers in Preacher, King Atlan in Aquaman, Father Kinley in Lucifer, Ser Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon and both Dougal and Buck MacKenzie in Outlander. He has also appeared in Blood Red Sky, Creed and many other series and films.

Simon Callow plays Codringher

Simon Callow in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Codringher? Codringher is the face of the detective agency Codringher and Fenn. He’s particularly skilled at finding out information from a network of contacts.

Where have I seen Simon Callow? Callow is known for his roles in films such as A Room with a View, Amadeus, Four Weddings and a Funeral and The Phantom of the Opera. He is also known for playing Charles Dickens in Doctor Who and for appearing in series including The Cleaner, Inside No. 9, Hawkeye, Death in Paradise, Outlander, The Sarah Jane Adventures and many more.

Liz Carr plays Fenn

Liz Carr in The Witcher.

Who is Fenn? Fenn is the other half of the detective agency Codringher and Fenn. She mainly manages the research part of the duo’s work.

Where have I seen Liz Carr? Carr is best-known for her role as Clarissa in Silent Witness, while she has also appeared in Then Barbara Met Alan, This is Going to Hurt, Devs, The OA and Les Misérables.

Ed Birch plays King Vizimir of Redania

Who is King Vizimir of Redania? Vizimir is the the king of Redania.

Where have I seen Ed Birch? Birch has appeared in films including Their Finest, Red Joan, Wonder Woman 1984, Cruella and Gunpowder Milkshake, as well as series including The Singapore Grip, The Last Kingdom, Utopia and The Bletchley Circle.

Kaine Zajaz plays Gage

Kaine Zajaz in The Witcher. Netflix

Who is Gage? Gage is Francesca's brother.

Where have I seen Kaine Zajaz? Zajaz is known for his roles in series including The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, Our Girl, Hang Ups and Raised by Wolves, and in films such as Cherry and Kindling.

Robbie Amell plays Gallatin

Robbie Amell. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Who is Gallatin? Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. He is unafraid to speak his truth and his loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca.

Where have I seen Robbie Amell? Cousin of Stephen, Robbie Amell has starred in series including Upload, The Flash, A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Tomorrow People, True Jackson VP and How I Met Your Mother, and in films including Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Meng'er Zhang plays Milva

Meng’er Zhang. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Milva? Milva is a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, and a fierce and talented huntress.

Where have I seen Meng'er Zhang? Zhang previously appeared as Xialing in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Hugh Skinner plays Prince Radovid

Hugh Skinner. Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery

Who is Prince Radovid? Radovid is a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, who finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.

Where have I seen Hugh Skinner? Skinner has appeared in series including Poldark, W1A, Harlots, Fleabag and The Windsors, and in films including The Invitation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!.

Christelle Elwin plays Mistle

Who is Mistle? Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves - and sometimes the poor.

Where have I seen Christelle Elwin? Elwin has previously appeared in The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, Death in Paradise and Bloods.

