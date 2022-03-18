Comedian Lisicki and singer songwriter Holdsworth were partners in the '90s, and the founders of DAN, the disabled people's Direct Action Network.

The BBC's Then Barbara Met Alan airs on BBC Two on 21st March 2022 and tells the powerful true story of disability rights activists Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth.

Together they went on to play a fundamental role in the creation of the Disability Discrimination Act, granting disabled people equal rights in law.

Their story is now being told with actors Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes stepping into their shoes, along with some cameos from real life members of DAN.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Then Barbara Met Alan and the real people they are portraying.

Then Barbara Met Alan cast: Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes star

Ruth Madeley plays Barbara Lisicki

Who is Barbara Lisicki? Barbara Lisicki is a comedian and disability rights activist, who was a founder of DAN, the disabled people's Direct Action Network, in the '90s along with her then-partner Alan Holdsworth. The group handcuffed themselves to busses, picketed businesses that denied access to disabled people and eventually embarked on a plan to bring Westminster to a standstill, in an effort to grant disabled people equal rights in law.

Where have I seen Ruth Madeley before? Madeley has had roles in series including Fresh Meat, Outnumbered, Cold Feet and Save Me Too. She appeared in Brexit: The Uncivil War, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, and was nominated for a BAFTA for her role in BBC Three's Don't Take My Baby. Madeley leapt to prominence for her role in Russell T Davies' Years and Years.

Arthur Hughes plays Alan Holdsworth

Who is Alan Holdsworth? Alan Holdsworth is a singer songwriter and was a founding member of DAN, along with his then-partner Barbara. Holdsworth coined the term 'Piss on Pity' which became a rallying cry for the disability rights movement. He also goes by the name Johnny Crescendo, which is his musical alter-ego.

Where have I seen Arthur Hughes before? Hughes is re-teaming with writer Jack Thorne in Then Barbara Met Alan, having previously been in his Channel 4 film Help. He is also known for his role in Netflix series The Innocents.

Phillipa Cole plays Sue

Who is Sue? Sue seems to be based on Sue Elsegood, a member of DAN since its formation. She worked closely with Barbara and Alan in their fight for accessible public transport and disability rights in the law.

Where have I seen Phillipa Cole before? Cole has appeared in Holby City and Coronation Street, as well as short film Amputee. Last year she was the in the Michael Sheen, Nathalie Emmanuel Christmas film Last Train to Christmas

Liz Carr plays herself

Who is Liz Carr? Liz Carr was one of the original members of DAN, joining the group at the age of 20. As part of her disability rights activism she confronted Ken Clarke with a wheelbarrow, concrete and a challenge to build a ramp at his surgery, and also handcuffed herself to busses with the rest of the group. Carr said playing herself in the film was "surreal" and "also a huge wonderful trip down memory lane, not least because a whole gang of the original activists played themselves as extras in the protest crowd scenes."

Where have I seen Liz Carr before? Carr is best known for her long-running role as Clarissa Mullery in Silent Witness, but has also appeared in The Witcher, Devs and the BBC's adaptation of Les Misérables.

Mat Fraser plays himself

Who is Mat Fraser? Mat Fraser is an original member of DAN, and joined having already campaigned for a host of causes including the fight to free Nelson Mandela and the campaign for women's right to choose abortion. Of his role in the film, Fraser said that it "feels weird, and wonderful. What actor gets to play themselves from 30 years ago?"

Where have I seen Mat Fraser before? Fraser is a musician, actor and writer and has appeared in American Horror Story, His Dark Materials and Loudermilk. He also appeared in a Silent Witness story (two episodes) alongside Liz Carr in 2020.

Then Barbara Met Alan airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 21st March 2022. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.