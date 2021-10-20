Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel will star in new Sky movie Last Train to Christmas

Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel will co-star in Sky Cinema’s original festive film Last Train to Christmas, which is due for release in December.

Advertisement

The high-concept new film kicks off in 1985, when nightclub manager and local celebrity Tony Towers (Sheen) boards the last train to Nottingham to travel to a Christmas family reunion.

Towers is on top of the world as his career and status is soaring to new heights, while he has also recently become engaged to a much younger woman named Sue (Emmanuel).

However, he is in for a sobering journey as when he moves up one carriage to sample the train’s buffet, he finds himself in 1995, where his nightclubs have shuttered and his personal life is in ruins.

It soon becomes apparent that walking up and down the carriages on this particular train sends Tony backwards and forwards in time, with his actions in one cart having major consequences to the circumstances of the next.

If he’s careful, he might just be able to improve his own life and those of his loved ones, but a misstep could make things much worse for everyone.

The film will be released on Saturday 18th December on Sky Cinema, while it will also be available to stream for NOW customers with the Sky Cinema pass.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

This intriguing premise is dreamt up by writer-director Julian Kemp, whose previous work includes CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson and collaborations with the comedy duo Dick & Dom.

Kemp has found two highly sought after lead actors for Last Train to Christmas, with Sheen recently confirmed for the much-anticipated Good Omens 2, as well as being voted fan favourite to take over Doctor Who after Jodie Whittaker departs.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel has had a strong year, having starred in box office juggernaut Fast & Furious 9 as well as being part of Netflix’s upcoming zombie heist thriller, Army of Thieves.

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film at Sky, said: “At Sky Cinema we are rounding off our Christmas slate for 2021 with a film starring top British talent including Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel.

“This project joins other Sky Original films for the season including A Boy Called Christmas and A Christmas Number One.”

Advertisement

Last Train to Christmas will be released on Sky Cinema and NOW on Saturday 18th December. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.