Michael Sheen voted Doctor Who fans’ favourite to replace Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor

Fans have named Michael Sheen as the actor they most want to see cast as the 14th Doctor when Jodie Whittaker leaves Doctor Who at the end of the next series.

Advertisement

News broke last week that both Jodie Whittaker and Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall would be leaving the long-running show in 2022, with a six-episode series and three special episodes set to close out their time on the show.

Of course, that leaves an important position to be filled, with fans busy making impassioned arguments for who they think should get the prestigious gig of being the next Doctor.

In a poll carried out by RadioTimes.com, which saw more than 10,000 responses, Good Omens star Michael Sheen was revealed as the top choice among viewers, scooping up 20 per cent of the vote.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Sheen previously had a role in the sixth revived series of Doctor Who, voicing the villainous House in an episode penned by Good Omens and American Gods creator Neil Gaiman.

Fortunately, the actor did not appear on-screen so there would be no need for over-explaining, as was the case when Peter Capaldi took over (having previously starred opposite the Tenth Doctor in 2008’s The Fires of Pompeii).

However, Sheen was not the only popular choice, as RadioTimes.com readers put actor-turned-director-turned-TV-presenter Richard Ayoade in a relatively close second place, with 15 per cent of the vote.

It’s not hard to imagine The IT Crowd star bringing his quirky sense of humour to the TARDIS, particularly after his recent guest appearance in fellow sci-fi juggernaut The Mandalorian.

Rounding out the top three is Holby City’s Jo Martin, who made her debut as a forgotten incarnation of the Doctor in series 12, with fans seemingly keen to learn more about her adventures.

Here are the top 10 contenders from our poll, according to RadioTimes.com readers:

Michael Sheen – 20 per cent Richard Ayoade – 15 per cent Jo Martin – 11 per cent Andrew Scott – seven per cent Colin Morgan – six per cent Alexander Vlahos – six per cent Ben Whishaw – five per cent Olly Alexander – four per cent Jonny Lee Miller – three per cent Kelly Macdonald – two per cent

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight,