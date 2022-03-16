Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan lead cast of Help writer's new drama

The four-part series, due to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year, with filming currently underway, will see Horgan and Sheen play a married couple, Nicci and Andrew, who are "driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make".

Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan and Good Omens ' Michael Sheen are set to star in the BBC's upcoming drama Best Interests, written by Help and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne.

When their daughter Marnie (Niamh Moriarty) is diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and doctors say that it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, Nicci and Andrew begin a legal process to fight the decision.

The drama will also star The Undoing's Noma Dumezweni (Samantha), Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu (Mercy), Hope Street's Des McAleer (Eddie), His Dark Materials star Mat Fraser (Greg) and Grantchester's Gary Beadle (Frank).

Rounding out the cast are Strike's Jack Morris (Tom), Bodyguard's Pippa Haywood (Judge Spottiswood), Happy Valley's Shane Zaza (Fred), Gangs of London's Lucian Msamati (Derek) and Mum's Lisa McGrillis (Brenda).

The latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Horgan said about joining the project: "Best Interests broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it. COVID seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely.

"It’s a big subject but it’s in Jack Thorne and Michael Keillor’s safe hands. I’m thrilled to be working on this story with a super talented cast, the wonderful Michael Sheen and Noma Dumezweni, and my gorgeous daughters; Alison Oliver and Niamh Moriarty."

Sheen, who is best known for starring in the likes of Masters of Sex and Staged, added: "Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour.

"I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around."

Advertisement

Best Interests will air on BBC One next year. Visit our Big RT Interview hub for more conversations with the biggest stars in TV and film, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.