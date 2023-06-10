While there's nothing official as of yet, when chatting to RadioTimes.com to promote new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room , film star Amanda Seyfried did admit: "There's lots of talk."

Rumours continue to swirl about the future of the Mamma Mia! film franchise and a potential third film, especially now that it's been nearly five years since we all took a trip to Kalokairi in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .

She also added, clearly joking: "I just don't think Universal can afford us."

Seyfried of course is one of the leads of the film as Sophie and has expressed interest in doing a third instalment of the beloved musical film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what Abba song she'd most like to sing if the opportunity for a third film arose, she revealed: "I want to sing Mamma Mia. When Lily got to sing it with the girls, with Jessica and Alexa, I was like 'I feel like there's room in the third for me to get up there'. Some kind of dream sequence where I'm added in.

"Because I got to sing with the older girls, with the present day Dynamos, which was beautiful."

Read more:

As for the prospects of Mamma Mia 3, we'll just have to wait and see. But Judy Cramer, the creator of the original musical and producer on both previous films, previously told Deadline that while there is nothing "official" to announce as of yet, she does have a story in mind and the project is in its "earliest stages".

Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room Apple TV+

As for now, fans of Seyfried can tune into her new series The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, where the first three episodes are now available to watch.

Seyfried stars as a "curious interrogator" named Rya Goodwin. And chatting about her relationship with Danny Sullivan, played by Tom Holland in the show, Seyfried says: "She’s trying to help lead him to the truth, the truth about what happened and why it happened, and what might be going on with him emotionally. And she does it with so much compassion and gentleness that it's almost motherly, the relationship they have is almost mother-son, but it's not quite that.

"She becomes very much like a support system for him and they develop this very loving relationship. You really feel like there's this camaraderie, that they can get through anything together, regardless of the outcome of certain aspects of the show."

She continued: "She gives him hope, she gives him somewhere to go, she gives him someone to trust, which didn't exist for him for so long in his life, and everybody needs that."

The series follows Danny, a young man who's arrested following his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. The series is told through a series of interviews with Seyfried's Goodwin. But as Danny’s life story unfolds, it reveals "elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation", according to the synopsis.

More like this

The Crowded Room is available to watch on Apple TV+ with new episodes being released weekly. Start your seven-day Apple TV+ free trial.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.