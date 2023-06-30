Along the way, we also discover more about various characters, including a glimpse into their love lives, with actors Cassie Clare, who plays Philippa, and Hugh Skinner, who plays Prince Radovid, chatting about how they approached their scenes - especially those that portray same-sex relationships.

A key storyline within volume 1 is Radovid's relationship with Jaskier (Joey Batey).

Skinner explained to RadioTimes.com: "I was really conscious of [the LGBTQ+ representation]. It just feels like it's a show where everyone's there and everyone's represented. It's hugely exciting to see something like this in a show with this much reach. I was really aware [of it]."

Clare added: "I think I was aware of it going into it and then as we were filming, the world is so inclusive, it's almost a non thing.

"We're telling the stories and, especially when I was watching the scenes with [Radovid] and Jaskier, I forgot about the beauty of the representation and how much it means to me as an audience member as well as somebody who's part of this, and I just focused on the love.

"That's what I think is really nice for your scenes and some of mine."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the premiere of The Witcher season 3, Clare also teased what's set to come for Philippa this season, saying: "Philippa's been hatching this plan for a long time, I mean you know how old Philippa is!

"This plan has been going on for a long time and it's nice to finally get it started. I think there's a sense of 'finally' for her.

"It's been a lot of planning, I think she's a bit of an action lady!"

