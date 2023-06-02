Her one-woman show, starring none other than the infamous feminist Fleabag herself, is being screened at venues across the country, including at major cinemas like Odeon , Cineworld and Vue .

Brought to you by National Theatre Live, the stage show was first screened globally in 2019 to record-breaking results at the box office. Now, it’s back on the big screen again, proving we aren’t ready to let go of Fleabag and her filthy comments.

Now considered one of the best TV shows of all time, Fleabag first hit our screens in 2016 and was followed by a second season in 2019. It tells the story eponymous Fleabag, a modern woman who’s trying to navigate life in London in the wake of personal tragedy.

Along the way she encounters iconic characters like Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest and Sian Clifford’s Claire all the while talking to her friends behind the camera. With tonnes of hilarious one-liners, philosophical reflections and emotional moments, Fleabag is one for the ages.

But what you might not know is that it actually started out as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe. In 2013, Waller-Bridge’s play won a Fringe First Award; a start that spiralled into an array of Emmys, BAFTAs and TV awards.

More like this

So, if you missed out on the Fleabag hype train the first time, now’s your chance to hop on board. Find out how to see Fleabag with National Theatre Live in cinemas this summer.

Buy NT Live: Fleabag tickets at Cineworld

Buy NT Live: Fleabag tickets at Odeon

Buy NT Live: Fleabag tickets at Vue

When does Fleabag come out in cinemas?

Fleabag is being shown in UK cinemas from Thursday 15th of June and will continue to run throughout the summer. The times and number of screenings will be up to each venue, so make sure you check out the schedule for your local cinema before you book.

Where can I watch Fleabag with National Theatre Live in the UK?

Fleabag is being shown across hundreds of cinemas in the UK, including all the major brands such as Vue, Odeon and Cineworld. It is also set to be released in smaller local cinemas and at some Everyman venues.

To find out if it’s coming to a cinema near you, your best bet is to head on over to the Odeon, Cineworld and Vue websites and search for your nearest venue.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to Fleabag with National Theatre Live

As we’ve said, the best thing for you to do is check out the major cinema brands – Odeon, Vue, Cineworld, etc – and find your nearest venue. Then, you can find out when Fleabag is being shown and grab yourself a seat.

And if the prices at your nearest cinema make you shudder, be sure to check out how to get cheap cinema tickets to snag a deal before you book.

Buy NT Live: Fleabag tickets at Cineworld

Buy NT Live: Fleabag tickets at Odeon

Buy NT Live: Fleabag tickets at Vue

Where can I watch the Fleabag TV series?

Both seasons of Fleabag are available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up now for just £8.99 a month or pay £5.99 a month for just its video streaming service. Or, if this is just a one-off, you can buy the entire boxset for £13.99 per season.

Find out more about the best ways to save on Prime with our guide to the best Amazon Prime deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month

Film buffs! You can find the best film and TV experiences in our Going Out section. Where have events like Grease: The Live Experience, The Friends Exhibition or the new Wes Anderson exhibition. Plus, we have a round-up of the best film and TV studio tours.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.