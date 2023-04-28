Brought to you by Secret Cinema, Rydell High is being recreated at the Birmingham NEC for three weeks as part of its series of immersive experiences. From July to August, the outdoor area of the exhibition centre will be transformed into scenes from Grease, featuring live music, dancing and authentic '50s food.

It’s time to wipe off that angel face and go back to high school, because your favourite summer lovin’ classic is coming to life in 2023 with Grease: The Live Experience.

Before the event, visitors will be given a brand new persona from the world of the film, as well as suggestions on how to dress up. Then, you’ll be ready to duet and dance to your heart’s content, all before enjoying a screening of the film on a blanket under the stars.

It’s the perfect gift for all the T-Birds and Pink Ladies out there, but even if you’re not hopelessly devoted to Grease, there’s plenty to be got from this event.

Secret Cinema started its events in abandoned London warehouses over 15 years ago, and after 50 productions, they have the immersive experience down to a fine art. Their back catalogue includes Bridgerton, Guardians of the Galaxy and Moulin Rouge, and the company prides itself on the amount of detail and story it brings to the shows.

Often, it works with film studios to help create pieces of set and have a cast of actors to make the worlds feel as real as possible. With some of the more dramatic productions, the experiences have included missions and secrets – and no two nights are ever the same.

Well worth it for any movie buff, let alone a Grease-obsessed one, don't put our good advice to shame and grab yourself a spot at the immersive event of the summer as tickets go on sale now.

Buy tickets to Grease: The Live Experience at Ticketmaster

Buy tickets to Grease: The Live Experience at The Ticket Factory

What is Secret Cinema's new Grease: The Live Experience?

Grease: The Live Experience is a completely immersive day out created by Secret Cinema, whose mission it is to help you "step into the iconic world from your favourite film".

Once you purchase your ticket, you’ll be given a whole new persona complete with a unique identity, backstory and costume suggestions – dressing up is by no means compulsory but very encouraged.

You’ll then arrive at the space, which will be completely transformed into the famous You’re the One that I Want fairground from the end of the movie. It includes live music from a Doo Wop group, a Rydell High-style dance competition, and '50s diner food.

After taking in all this magnificent detail, in the evening you’ll get to relax on the grass and watch the film in full, so make sure you remember to bring a picnic blanket!

When and where is Secret Cinema's Grease: The Live Experience?

The live experience is taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 26th July to 13th August.

The NEC is an exhibition centre that regularly hosts large-scale conventions, talks and festivals. It can be found in Marston Green on the outskirts of Birmingham, right next to the International Airport – so yes, you can technically fly there.

But for those who prefer a more grounded approach, the centre can be easily driven to and you can pre-book a parking space for a smooth arrival. Or, you can take the train Birmingham International, which is available on Avanti West Coast, Cross Country, West Midlands, and Transport for Wales rail.

How much are tickets to Secret Cinema's Grease: The Live Experience?

Ticket prices start at £39 for a standard entry into the summer nights of Rydell High.

For £79, you can get the Premium package, which includes skipping the queue for entry, a photo on arrival, food and drink vouchers, plus a special keepsake. And for £139, you can get an additional tote bag, blanket and bottle of champagne with Premium Plus.

How to get tickets to Secret Cinema's Grease: The Live Experience

Tickets for Grease: The Live Experience are on sale now at Ticketmaster. The pre-sale sale went live on Thursday 27th April at 10am and spots are going to go faster than Greased Lightnin’ – so you better hop to it!

General sale will go live at 10am on Friday 5th May.

